Nick Kyrgios smelled of marijuana while winning the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios complained that he smelled of marijuana during his U.S. Open match on Wednesday.

Wimbledon runner-up Benjamin Bonzi complained about the scent during his second-round win, prompting chair umpire Jaume Campistol to warn the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“Don’t you want to remind anyone not to do that or something?” Kyrgios asked during a changeover in the second set.

Armstrong features a concession stand on the concourse level above the court and Campistol is seen telling Kyrgios that he can smell it from their kitchens.

“Obviously, I don’t complain about food smells,” Kyrgios responded. “Absolutely not.”

Kyrgios said he was suffering from asthma after his 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 loss.

“When I was walking sideways, I was struggling to breathe,” he said. “Maybe I want to take a breather between points.”

The 23rd-ranked player from Australia was his usual animated self during the match, carrying on conversations with himself and people in the seats. Kyrgios received a caution for using profanity when someone in his box who he didn’t think was supporting him enough was the target of his anger.

The hustle and bustle of New York is a challenge for many players, and Kyrgios struggled not only with the screams of fans but also the rumble of trains that could be heard from outside the open-air stadium.

“For someone who’s struggled to concentrate in my career, I’ve really been trying hard to keep my head down and play point by point, try to get out of certain situations. It’s difficult because there are so many distractions,” Kyrgios said. “Obviously, there was a lot of heckling going on as well. People are saying things. I have to be very careful with what I say these days. “