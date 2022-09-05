Nick Kyrgios overcame a strange shot to beat No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

NEW YORK – Nick Kyrgios, who is always in the midst of strange situations on the tennis court, has outdone himself this time. In Sunday’s round of 16 match at the US Open against No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev, he lost perhaps the most careless of crucial points.

At 30 in the second game of the third set, Kyrgios looked to have a break point and a chance to take the match. Of course, Kyrgios earned a break point when his passing shot went straight up in the air of Medvedev’s racket.

The ball wasn’t going over the net, but for some reason Kyrgios Medvedev ran towards the court and hit the ball out of the air before it bounced.

Feedback:As Serena exits the US Open, Coco Goff arrives — and looks set to win it all

Don’t Miss: Sign up for sports news and features delivered to your inbox

It is against the rules of tennis to put it mildly. Players can’t reach the net toward the opponent’s court to hit the ball out of the air, much less put their whole body there. The chair umpire immediately awarded the point to Medvedev, but the confusing part was that Kyrgios clearly didn’t know he couldn’t. After the exchange, he told ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe, sitting courtside, that he didn’t know it was against the rules.

It’s hard to believe that Kyrgios, who has played tennis all his life and reached this year’s Wimbledon final, doesn’t know. But whether it was just the instinct of a showboat or genuine ignorance, it made no sense. All Kyrgios had to do was let the ball bounce and he won the point.

ESPN and longtime ATP Tour player Brad Gilbert immediately tweeted something he’d never seen before on a tennis court.

Kyrgios is no stranger to antics on court, including frequently smashing his racket in his coaching box and threatening supporters. He likes trick shots like passing between his legs or underarm serves. But he did nothing carelessly at a crucial moment.

Ultimately, it didn’t cost Kyrgios. Despite Medvedev holding serve at 1-1, Kyrgios broke back shortly after to take the third set 6-3 and advance to the quarter-finals with a fourth, 6-2.