New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nick Kyrgios will Start playing at the US Open But the outcome of that game – win or lose – clearly won’t make much of a difference to the Australian tennis pro on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kyrgios, 27, reached his first final appearance at a major in July Wimbledon title lost to Novak Djokovic after four grueling sets. But a different result in that game led him to skip the final major that year, he said.

“Being in one place for two or three weeks is exhausting. And the confidence behind knowing that I can do that and go the right way and take every practice session, every recovery session, the right way. My mind,” he said of what it meant to him to reach the final.

Novak Djokovic didn’t open up to us on vaccine limitations

“However, if I won Wimbledon, I would probably be an unbeatable player. Played the US Open.”

Since Wimbledon, Kyrgios won the men’s doubles title at the Atlanta Open with Thanasi Kokkinakis – his opponent on Monday night, the singles and doubles titles at the Washington Open, a quarterfinal appearance at the Canadian Open and a recent second-round loss to top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in Cincinnati.

But staying on the road for such a long time saved his life.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was so exhausted mentally and physically. Mentally I just wanted to go out there and give another good performance; my body almost wouldn’t let me. It was like trying to start the lawn mower four or five times. It just wasn’t going,” Kyrgios said.

“There’s a lot going on at home — my brother has a baby; my mom’s sick. It’s hard to be away. It definitely weighs on me every day, I’m on the road longer. I want to go home, kind of thing. But I know this is an important event here. , so I have to put them aside.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

He continued: “Whether I win or lose, it’s the same for me. … It’s a win-win for me. If I win, it’s more money and another great result. If I lose, I have to go. Home.”

The top tennis pro takes center stage at the US Open on Monday at 8:15 pm ET

The Associated Press contributed to this report.