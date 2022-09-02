New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Nick Kyrgios’ latest outburst The fiery Australian tennis pro was handed another fine on court.

between him A second round match at the US Open On Wednesday, Kygrios took aim at his own team in the players’ box after losing the game in the third set against Benjamin Bonzi despite winning the first two sets.

He was caught spitting in their direction and started shouting about his lack of support.

“If you don’t support me, go home, bro,” Kyrgios shouted to his group of supporters, which included girlfriend Costine Hatzi. “You are not a spectator.

He received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct soon afterward but was later fined $7,500, the highest fine ever at a U.S. Open, CBS Sports reported.

Before this match, Kyrgios also complained To the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana. The officer suggested that the smell might be of food.

“Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells,” Kyrgios replied. “Obviously, no.”

He later said he was suffering from asthma.

“When I’m running on the sideline, I have trouble breathing,” he said. “Probably at some point I don’t want to breathe.”

Kyrgios is through to the third round, where he will face American JJ Wolff on Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.