Nick Kyrgios’ latest outburst The fiery Australian tennis pro was handed another fine on court.

between him A second round match at the US Open On Wednesday, Kygrios took aim at his own team in the players’ box after losing the game in the third set against Benjamin Bonzi despite winning the first two sets.

He was caught spitting in their direction and started shouting about his lack of support.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France during their men's singles second round match at the 2022 US Open on August 31, 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens Borough, New York City.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“If you don’t support me, go home, bro,” Kyrgios shouted to his group of supporters, which included girlfriend Costine Hatzi. “You are not a spectator.

He received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct soon afterward but was later fined $7,500, the highest fine ever at a U.S. Open, CBS Sports reported.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France during their singles match at the US Open on August 31, 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

(Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Before this match, Kyrgios also complained To the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana. The officer suggested that the smell might be of food.

“Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells,” Kyrgios replied. “Obviously, no.”

He later said he was suffering from asthma.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during his match against Benjamin Bonzi of France at the US Open on August 31, 2022.

(Julian Feeney/Getty Images)

“When I’m running on the sideline, I have trouble breathing,” he said. “Probably at some point I don’t want to breathe.”

Kyrgios is through to the third round, where he will face American JJ Wolff on Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

