New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for his final action at the US Open on Tuesday when he destroyed two rackets after a devastating fourth-round loss to Karen Khachanov.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios racked up $32,500 in fines at the year’s final Grand Slam tournament, but his fifth offense – hitting two rackets on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium – was the biggest fine handed out to him at this year’s US Open, according to Reuters.

After losing to Khachanov 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4, Kyrgios shook the hand of the chair umpire and went to his bench to pack his things.

But he changed course and returned to the court, where he repeatedly hit the ground with his racket.

Nick Kyrgios smashes racquets after game meltdown: ‘Honestly feel—‘

Still dealing with his frustrations, Kyrgios grabbed another racket.

“I’m devastated,” Kyrgios told reporters after the match. Win it all or nothing at all , to be honest. I feel like a failure at this event right now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyrgios was fined $4,000 for using obscenities during his win over defending US Open champion Daniel Medvedev and $7,500 for spitting on his own player’s box in a previous match, Yahoo Sports reported.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He was also fined $4,000 for breaking a racket during a doubles match.