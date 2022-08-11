New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in his opening round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday to set up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by winning his seventh career tour-level singles championship last week at the Citi Open in Washington. That win followed a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Defending champion Medvedev will face Kyrgios on Wednesday in the event, which received a bye in the first round as the top seed.

In other first-round action, British wild-card Andy Murray, ranked Association of Tennis Professionals world No. 1 for 41 consecutive weeks in 2016, could not find his old magic against 10th seed Taylor Fritz of San Diego. , falling 6-1, 6-3.

13th seed Marin Cilic defeated Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2. Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at No. 14 and Gael Monfils of France at No. 17 advanced.

Australia’s Alex de Minaur beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a rain-stopped match on Monday.

Also, American Tommy Paul beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4, while 15th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat Canadian wild card entry Alexis Galarno 6-4, 7-5.

