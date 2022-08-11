closer
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in his opening round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday to set up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by winning his seventh career tour-level singles championship last week at the Citi Open in Washington. That win followed a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Defending champion Medvedev will face Kyrgios on Wednesday in the event, which received a bye in the first round as the top seed.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns to Sebastian Baez of Argentina during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

In other first-round action, British wild-card Andy Murray, ranked Association of Tennis Professionals world No. 1 for 41 consecutive weeks in 2016, could not find his old magic against 10th seed Taylor Fritz of San Diego. , falling 6-1, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves to Sebastian Baez of Argentina during the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Montreal.

13th seed Marin Cilic defeated Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2. Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at No. 14 and Gael Monfils of France at No. 17 advanced.

Australia’s Alex de Minaur beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a rain-stopped match on Monday.

Sebastian Baez of Argentina returns to Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Also, American Tommy Paul beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4, while 15th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat Canadian wild card entry Alexis Galarno 6-4, 7-5.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta stunned 11th seed Matteo Berettini 6-3, 6-2. 13th seed Marin Cilic won 6-3, 6-2 against Croatia’s Borna Coric.