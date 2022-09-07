New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was filmed destroying two tennis rackets after losing to Russia’s Karen Khachanov at the US Open on Wednesday.

Kyrgios lost 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), and 4-6 in a nearly four-hour match against Khachanov.

The video shows the 27-year-old Australian walking calmly towards his bags after his Grand Slam hopes were dashed.

Kyrgios suddenly proceeded to throw a huge fit – smashing his tennis racket on the ground three times before throwing it away.

Kyrgios grabbed the second racket and threw it to the ground with enough force that it nearly hit the net.

It follows another outburst from Kyrgios this week, where he was seen spitting and swearing at his own team’s box.

“”Go home if you don’t support me, bro,” Kyrgios yelled at his group of fans, including his girlfriend Kostin Hatzi. For his behavior, Kyrgios was fined $7,500.

Kyrgios was blunt in his press conference after the controversial match against Khachanov.

“I’m obviously devastated,” added the dejected tennis player. “But all the credit goes to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter. I thought he did really well today.”

“Honestly probably the best server I’ve played this tournament, to be honest, is the way he hits his serves under pressure,” Kyrgios added.