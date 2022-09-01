New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios may be fresh off his best performance at a tennis major – a Finals performance at Wimbledon – but here lies his court antics.

Kyrgios, playing US Open second round Against France’s Benjamin Bonzi on Wednesday, he complained to the umpire about the smell of cannabis coming from the crowd and was cautioned for scolding someone in his box for not giving enough support during the match.

Kyrgios complained about the smell and the chair umpire suggested he smelled food.

“Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells,” Kyrgios responded, according to USA Today. “Absolutely not.”

The umpire jumped on the microphone to ask the crowd, “Please refrain from smoking on the court.”

Kyrgios won the match 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, telling reporters after his second-round victory that he was suffering from asthma.

“People don’t know. I have severe asthma,” Kyrgios said He said after the match. “So, when I’m running sideways and I’m already struggling to breathe, maybe I want to breathe between points.”

Kyrgios also pointed out the difference between Spectators at the US Open Compared to other majors, Arthur highlights that Ashe Stadium is “noisy”.

“Yeah, the US Open, it’s a very different vibe everywhere else. I think Wimbledon is perfect. The Australian Open, you expect the Aussies to be there. But here, it’s like noise. Point in, point out, I can’t hear. Half the time I don’t even hear my Can’t hear the team because it’s so noisy all the time.

“For someone who has struggled to focus in my career, I’m really trying hard to keep my head down and play point-by-point and get out of certain situations. It’s hard because there are so many distractions. Obviously, there’s also a lot of heckling going on. People are saying things and I’m very content with what I say these days. Be careful.”

Kyrgios will play American JJ Wolf in the third round of the US Open on Friday.