Nick Jonas He is all set to celebrate his 30th birthday on Friday.

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers member took to Instagram to share a video of himself riding in a vehicle bearing a “Happy Birthday” banner. His wife Priyanka Chopra was waiting for him.

“Here goes… #30,” he captioned the video of himself walking up to the vehicle with 50 Cent’s music playing in the background.

Here’s a look back at how Jonas started out as a father for the first time and how he’s worked on his happiness.

Disney Days

When Jonas was 12 years old, he and his brothers were signed by Columbia Records in 2005 and formed the Jonas Brothers. Not long after the release of their first album “It’s About Time”, the band began working with Disney by covering songs from their movies and writing theme songs for their shows.

The following year, in 2007, the band was dropped from their record label and signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records. Disney heavily promoted their “Year 3,000” song, which became a hit. Through Disney, they released a second album in August 2007 and began appearing on some networks’ shows.

They continued to tour and release albums under their contract with Disney, and also appeared in two Disney Channel original movies, “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” Cracks in the band’s foundation began in 2009 when they launched a scripted show called “Jonas” on the Disney Channel.

“It’s very sad,” Nick said of the band in the documentary. “We shouldn’t have done that. It really stunted our growth. I think it was just a bad move. It wasn’t the time. Literally, we couldn’t grow because of it.”

In the documentary, the brothers claim that the show caused a lot of rifts between them, and after the show was canceled in 2010, they started solo projects.

The Jonas Brothers break up

When their Disney gig ends, the brothers are all looking for a way to show they’ve matured, each choosing to do it differently. Nick started the band Nick Jonas & The Administration and released the album “Who I Am” with them.

Nick later returned to Broadway, he got his start as a child, starring in the drama “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and guest starring on NBC’s hit show “Smash.” Although the band were rumored to be getting back together after this hiatus, they officially announced their breakup in October 2013.

The announcement came just days before the start of their tour and the release of their fifth album, which they decided to cancel.

A spokesperson for the band told People at the time that “there’s a deep rift in the band. There’s a big disagreement over their musical direction.”

Career only

After the Jonas Brothers broke up, Jonas went on to have much success as a solo performer. He released two solo albums during this time titled “Nick Jonas” and “Last Year Is Complicated”. These albums were very successful and included hit singles such as “Chains” and “Jealous”.

He pursued a career in acting, appearing in films and TV shows. Jonas has landed roles in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Scream Queens” and “Kingdom.” He admits that playing these roles was never easy for him.

“It wasn’t easy at all. In the beginning, there was a lot of bias towards projects I’d done in the past, and I really wanted to step in a different direction and do something that challenged me,” he previously told Vanity Fair. “But, with all the acting projects I have, I’m diving in head first and I think the hard work is paying off.”

Associated with Priyanka Chopra

Fans were shocked to know Jonas Priyanka Chopra A couple and their week-long wedding ceremony in India in December 2018 captivated. The couple documented their wedding on social media, allowing fans to follow along.

Not only is there a 10-year age gap for the couple, there are also many questions about whether or not Jonas Chopra can fully embrace the culture.

“Nick took to India like a fish to water. But like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and likes,” Chopra told The Sunday Times in 2021. “So, it’s more of an adventure than trying. To figure out the obstacles. Nothing is really that hard.”

The couple is still going strong and recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

Retrieving the band

In February 2019, the brothers released their first single together in six years, not only officially announcing that they were back together, but also that a new album was on the way, as well as an upcoming tour.

Their first single as a band was “Sucker.” The music video features the brothers and their significant others, who call themselves the J sisters. The brothers cite filming their documentary as one of the main reasons for returning as a band.

“The documentary is a way to figure out what we want to say and who we want to be in this new chapter,” Nick explained to Billboard in 2019. “It feels like there’s potentially going to be a second bite of the apple. An even bigger one. We’re in a healthy place, we’re enjoying the ride. And I think the music is a reflection of that.”

fatherhood

On May 8, Nick and Chopra announced Instagram They welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Malty Marie, via surrogacy. Although their daughter had a difficult start, spending more than 100 days in the NICU, she is now at home with her parents and thriving.

Since becoming a father, Nick talks about how his life has changed and his love for his new family member.

“Life is beautiful,” he said on “The Today Show.” “She is a gift, and we are so blessed to have her back home.”

When the birth was announced, Nick said, “Our next chapter is just beginning, and our baby is really big–. Let’s have it! Mommy and Daddy love you.”