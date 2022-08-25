New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When it comes to philanthropy and giving back, stars are often front and center for the causes they care most about.

A pop star Nick Jonas is set to perform at the inaugural “Hope Gala” on September 10 in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope — one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the US — is an organization that Jonas proudly supports. In March 2017, Jonas’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer. Since then, he has remained cancer-free and raised awareness about colon cancer and early detection.

“Anybody The family was affected by cancerI am honored to lend my voice to expand access to world-renowned cancer care,” said Jonas. “More lives will be saved through the care City of Hope now provides in Orange County, California.”

Rock star John Mayer has also held shows to raise funds for causes important to him. The musician tapped famous friends like Dave Chappelle and Bob Weir for a Montana concert earlier this month. The mayor will donate the proceeds to the SW MT Flood Relief Fund, a partnership between the Park County Community Foundation and the Greater Gallatin United Way.

Funds raised will go towards emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing and cleanup and reconstruction efforts.

Likewise, Country Star Chase Rice Committed to supporting those closest to him – in this case, firefighters. Earlier this month, Rice spoke to Fox News Digital about his work with the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, in which he helps firefighters stop wildfires.

“Fire spreads so fast, you can understand how many lives are lost every year, how dry it is here and how dangerous the job really is,” Rice said. “You don’t really understand it until you’re out there with them Fighting fire.”

Meanwhile, the country singer Lee Bryce Earlier this summer he headlined a charity event in Cleveland, Ohio to raise funds for Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the dependents, spouses and children of fallen or permanently disabled soldiers.

Bryce spoke to Fox News Digital about his long tenure with the organization. “I always support the army, but Folds of honor We just kind of… fell in love with what they do and the people who run it,” he said. “What they do, they support the families of fallen heroes, and that’s what it’s really, really about. Giving Folds of Honor to families that were left alone now has a lot of kids who have futures and go to college and stuff like that. So it’s easy to get behind what they do, and that’s why we’re here — we love it.”

Earlier this summer, country icon Dolly Parton donated $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The legendary singer and activist has long donated to the medical center, including making several donations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I love all children,” Parton said in a statement. “No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my best to try to keep as many people as healthy and safe as possible.”

Country singer and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan performed with Vince Gill at the Brett Boyer Foundation Golf Invitational earlier this month.

The foundation was created in honor of Brett Boyer, Brian’s niece, who died at seven months old after being diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.