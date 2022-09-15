New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nick Cannon Onyx Ice welcomed her ninth child, a baby boy named Cole Cannon. This is his first child with model Lanisha Cole.

Pi Thursday morningThe actor took to his Instagram to reveal the exciting news to his fans, sharing a black-and-white photo of him and Cole at the hospital with their new bundle of joy.

“Today I am in awe of the Divine Feminine! God gave me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth,” Cannon captioned the photo. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. During these celebrations and jubilees, I want to mute any lower vibrational frequencies and rejoice only with those who have truly joined the highest class of civilization. In this sense here is our purpose. From these angels we all We learn so much, we call children.”

The “Mask Singer” The host and former “Price is Right” model welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday.

“And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, no matter what anyone says… I quit trying to define myself for the world or society, instead I work to heal and grow into an infinite being. God appointed me.” Cannon continued. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, not to let others insult or make fun of her with their outside opinions, because when they do they only project their own harsh experiences, pains and social programs onto her tarnished beauty.”

While this is Cole’s first child, Cannon now has nine children, with another on the way.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagan, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell – who are currently expecting their third child together.

He is also father to twin sons Zion and Jillian with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. She is expecting her third child this fall.

Recently, Canon welcomed legendary love with model Bra Tycee. He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott – son Jenn, who died aged 5 months in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.