Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child
Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child

-

(CNN)Nick Cannon is back on new daddy duty.

Cannon made the announcement on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday Arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his daughter with model Lanisha Cole.
“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth,” Cannon wrote in a lengthy caption to a photo showing him and Cole with their newborn. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my ability.”
    “The Masked Singer” host Welcomed a son with model Bra Tyce in July.
      Cannon shares fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, son Golden with model Britney Bell and daughter Powerful Queen, and twins Zion and Zillian with DJ Abby de la Rosa.
      A son named Zane, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, He died of brain cancer last year at the age of five months.
      Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting their third children with Cannon.
        Rose’s Recently seen on “Lovers and Friends with Shaan Budram”. podcast and spoke about her “open relationship” with Cannon, whom she considers her “primary partner.”
          She said he’s “spread pretty thin” when it comes to his fatherly duties, saying he’s “doing his best to be a present co-parent, present parent, present father.”
          “I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and Dad, you all did it your way and I love it,'” De La Rosa said. “And I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, in whatever capacity they are.”



