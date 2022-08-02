closer
Nick Cannon is buzzing this summer with his sweet family.

The father of eight took Instagram to share her fun-filled day with his 11-year-old twins and older children, Moroccan and Monroe, at a water park in New Jersey.

Conan shares the twins with him Ex-wife Mariah CareyShe shut down the entire venue to spend some private quality time with her kids.

The “Wild N Out” star posted the video on Instagram on Sunday with the caption: “Waterpark to Ourselves!!! It’s a Roc & Row takeover!!”

Nick Cannon welcomes eighth child, first with model Bree Tyce

In the clip, 41-year-old Cannon was seen giving the tour DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey – with colorful flashing text that says “Summer Time” in the video.

He then recorded himself entering an orange tube on a swim float at the top of a giant water slide with his children, all three screaming with excitement. The song “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince is playing in the background of the post.

The video ends with his two children dancing and expressing how much they enjoyed the wet and wild ride as his daughter Monroe jumps in swimming goggles screaming “Oh my God” in front of the camera.

Cannon officially became a father again last month after welcoming his eighth child and first with model Bra Tyce.

Tiesi decided to give birth at home and revealed that Kanan supported her every step of the way.

Last week, the model named their newborn son Legend Cannon.

“Mask Singer” The television host is also a father Golden “Sagan,” 4, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Jillian Heir, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa; And Jen died of brain cancer in 2021 at the age of 5 months, which he shared with Alyssa Scott.

