Nick Cannon In a maternity video shared on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, he revealed that he and Brittany Bell are once again a father. This is his tenth child and third with former Miss Universe Guam.

“Time stopped and this happened…” he captioned a short clip from the photo shoot for his millions of fans.

Cannon, previously married Mariah CareyThe new “Selling Sunset” star recently welcomed a baby boy, Legendary, with Bre Tiacey in June and has another baby with Abby De La Rosa.

It looks like the parents are expecting a son with the hashtags “#sunshine” and “#sonRISE” in his post.

Bell was covered in a white sheath as she posed topless with Cannon in front of a blue backdrop set up outside their home.

She then changed into a hot pink crop top with matching slacks for an intimate shoot where Nick wrapped his arms around her changing figure and planted kisses on her neck.

His representatives did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

It is unclear when Bell will give birth to their third child.

She also has son Golden Sagan, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, who turned two in December with the radio personality.

Cannon is also expecting another child with Abby De La Rosa, who revealed in June that she is five months pregnant.

The “Masked Singer” host first became a father with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The former couple were married from 2008-16 and welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe in 2011.