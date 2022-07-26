New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nick Cannon He’s officially a father again after welcoming his eighth child, his first with model Bra Tyce.

TC announced the birth of her first child, a son, on Instagram on Monday. She revealed that she had decided to give birth at home and had Cannon supporting her every step of the way.

“I did it. A completely natural unmedicated home birth. It was the most humbling/limit-pushing yet awakening and totally empowering experience,” Tiasi wrote on Instagram. “I can’t thank my team enough for the safe delivery of my son. This experience changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Dad showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

If interested in watching the full birth vlog, she encouraged fans to check out her YouTube channel and find out more about her pregnancy journey, natural birth and resources to help them learn more about doulas, midwives and hypnobirthing.

Nick Cannon praises Elon Musk’s mission to help ‘underpopulation crisis’

The fans heard first you know Both of them got pregnant when their pictures were released. In the photos, they are both dressed in white and Cannon is hugging her belly as blue confetti flies around them.

Cannon confirmed the news on his talk show, “The Nick Cannon Show,” saying that he had known about the model’s pregnancy for some time, but was hesitant to share the news because his son, Jen, had just passed away and he was still processing it. loss

“The process was very difficult for me,” he said on his talk show. “I knew about Bray’s pregnancy for a while, before my youngest son, Jen, died. So, even through all of this, it’s always been on my mind. When is the right time? When? Do I share this? To figure out some kind of timeline or hierarchy, it’s kept me up at night.”

Cannon is also father to twins Morocco and Monroe, 10, who he shares with the former Mariah Carey.

He is father to Golden, 4, and Powerful, 19 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Jillian, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa; And Jen died in 2021 at age 5 months, who he shared with Alyssa Scott.

While appearing in “Lip Service”. podcast In June 2022, Cannon opened up about his decision to have children, saying that reaching a certain emotional and spiritual level was part of his process.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t want to have meaningless sex. It has to be something. We have to reach a certain level mentally, spiritually,” he said. “That’s why it ends in children because I don’t communicate with anyone, I don’t really have real love and I want to build something.”

He also joked that if people think he has a lot of kids in 2021, they’re in for a surprise in 2022 and expect even more.