Nick Begich refused Sarah Palin’s request to drop out of the Alaska congressional House race

Republican Nick Begich has refused former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s request to drop out of the race for Alaska’s only congressional seat so Republican voters can rally behind her candidacy.

“It’s time for the GOP to unite, we have to unite behind my candidacy and start today with Nick Begich withdrawing from this race,” Palin said Monday at a press conference in Wasilla, Alaska, according to CBS News.

The deadline to opt out of the November election was Monday.

Begich, who sought to abandon Palin and questioned her motives for running during the primaries, said Monday that her campaign “believes we are on a positive path to victory in November.”

“The ranked choice polls show that Palin does not have enough Alaskan support to win the election and her performance in the special as a former governor and vice presidential candidate was embarrassing,” he said in a statement Monday. press

Both candidates lost to Democrat Mary Peltola in Alaska’s special election in August, so late Rep. Don Young’s term ends in January.

Begich and Palin will face Peltola again in the November midterm elections for the at-large seat.

In 2020 voters approved changes to Alaska’s election process, abolishing party primaries in favor of open primaries in which the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election and establishing ranked-choice voting for general elections.

Ranked preference voting is a system in which people can rank the candidates of their choice on their ballot.

The special house election was the first ranked vote election under the system.

Contributed by: Associated Press