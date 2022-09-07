Nick Ames Potter’s skills are about to face their toughest test yet at Chelsea.

DDuring Östersund’s transformation from slackers to serious contenders in the Europa League, Graham Potter famously showed a penchant for the theatre. His team performed “Swan Lake”, and then there was the occasion when, in front of 1600 spectators, Potter opened a charity gala concert by singing the national anthem of Lapland in the local dialect. The underlying idea was a serious one: overcoming stage fright in the traditional sense could cultivate similar resilience on the football field.

With that kind of experience, Potter might seem a little too suited for the title role in a pantomime. But once all the jokes about Chelsea’s hiring and firing propensity to prove ownership are over, one thing is clear: they are quite serious about luring the Brighton manager to Stamford Bridge and continuing one of the most unusual trajectories ever. in the industry. Potter took the place in Östersund, which initially hesitated to hire him, almost 12 years ago when they were out of place in Sweden’s fourth tier, and his ascent is reminiscent of a fairy tale his amateur playwrights could play out.

The possibility may prove too tempting for Potter to resist, and the speed with which Chelsea decided to appoint him, which was done within hours of Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, suggests they have determined how he will fit into Todd Pain’s brave new world. If he signs, the questions will focus on that: instinctively, the match seems more dangerous than obvious, although any club in their right mind will at least take into account the merits of the best English manager in the Premier League.

Few sides move, move, spin and create like Potter’s Brighton, even if the quality of their play doesn’t always bring an advantage. One of their most attractive facets during his three years in charge was the metronomic consistency of performance, something that eluded Tuchel and his team by the time Boeli was wielding the axe. When Brighton lost to Fulham for the first and so far only time this season last week, the surprise was not so much their defeat as the fact that they didn’t play particularly well and rarely revealed their hosts.

Under Potter, Chelsea will be very watchable, but getting there can be tricky. At Brighton he found himself in a stable environment created by Tony Bloom and previous manager Chris Hughton, whose time at Amex had come to an end.

After coming to Östersund, he was given the time and opportunity to build the club in his own image and forged a close relationship with then-owner Daniel Kindberg, who has since been found guilty of serious financial crimes. Swansea, who finally took him away from Östersund in 2018 after other clubs hesitated, went astray when he arrived but retained a muscle memory of success under a number of managers with similar ideals.

Graham Potter photographed at the training ground in Brighton in 2019. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

There are many more unknowns at Chelsea in the era of Pain. Will he have time to impose his style, impressive and challenging, on his new players at the height of a season whose schedule leaves few clear runs on the training ground? Boeli is apparently not in town to write off the current campaign in the name of restructuring. Will Potter himself have to change, at least in the short term, and find a shortcut to wins and trophies with the expensive team he inherited? Will excuses be accepted for any equivalent of the fruitless home run that plagued Brighton two years ago or the 11-game no-win streak that threatened to derail their ultimately great 2021-2022 season?

At Östersund, Potter built a second-chance team and propelled it into the Europa League play-offs: he made high-profile performers from Jamie Hopcutt, who was turned down by York, and former Spennymoor Town and Thornaby midfielder Curtis Edwards. It was captained by Brva Nuri, who was once considered a bad boy who was rarely touched by anyone in Swedish football. An eye for talent met with emotional intelligence, a subject in which Potter has a master’s degree, which allowed the players to feel comfortable in their own skin.