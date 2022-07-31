Nick Ames Popp’s problems in warm-up robbed her of a fabulous finish

TueAs England danced to “Don’t Stop Me Now,” Alexandra Popp made the long and lonely journey along the touchline to the pocket of Germany’s supporters in the northwest corner of Wembley. She was stopped before she even started. Two or three escorts were able to catch the items she had planted: a water bottle, a bag, perhaps a spare shirt.

Popp tossed a few presents, although, as usual, there were no towels in sight. She never talked about it, and that’s why, even in the arena, pulsing with the glory of one of the most famous nights, everyone could think of the best striker of the tournament.

Eventually Germany will feel that sometimes fate and luck are simply not on your side. They have generally skillfully avoided that conclusion, whether at this level or any other, over the years, but thoughts will inevitably turn to the most brutal pre-match twists and turns.

It was Popp’s summer: she was his top hitter, and after overcoming a string of ill-timed injuries to play with breathtaking vigor and panache, a fairy tale writer with little regard for host nation’s assertiveness would offer the ending she’s been craving for her entire career. .

Instead, she looked distraught after being sidelined with a muscle injury in warm-up, and even before the ball was kicked, Germany’s narrative seemed to have run its course. Perhaps if these fans had collectively closed their eyes and wished hard enough, the match could have ended in penalties and Popp, pulling herself off the bench, could have decided the winner. But reality painted a less romantic picture, although Martina Voss-Tecklenburg would feel that her team was by no means inferior that night.

In an earlier moment of post-match euphoria, Sarina Wigman’s players sang Sweet Caroline in a long line, facing the seats occupied by their friends and family. Halfway to the other end of the field, their defeated rivals huddled together. Foss-Tecklenburg, the coach whose calm authority shone at this tournament, stood at the center of it, and her charges straightened for a moment.

Germany collapsed to the floor, like one on a whistle, as if drowned in a wave of white-red emotions around them. Losing in the European Championship final will hurt anyone; here the pain came with an extra sting. No German side has failed after going this far and the fact that they did it in such a legendary match.

Chloe Kelly lashes out and scores England’s winning goal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Soon enough there was a reason to go higher. The loud applause that Germany received after taking back their runner-up medals spoke well of the good-natured spirit in which the entire competition was played, but it also spoke of another truth. They are an outstanding team that pulled England to their limits in a tense, tense, nerve-wracking and sometimes irritable final, dictating much of the game and not deserving of losing. For the home side, the joy was heightened by the knowledge that victories come from no harder work than this.

Popp’s absence spoke for itself at times, especially when Germany failed to capitalize on a string of attractive positions in front of deft leveler Lina Magull. There was a moment when Julia Gwynn, their superb right-back, looted in the box and shot to the waist, eluding Sidney Lohmann; it didn’t take much effort to imagine Popp rushing to the ball like a gladiatorial and convinced of it.

It was also cruel luck that Clara Buehl, the Covid-19 flying striker, was permanently absent, and at times it was easy to wonder what their first-choice attack might have led to when the screw was turned. The replacement Nicole Anomi – tall, strong, fast and technically excellent – played a decisive role, and no one would seriously suggest that this team had anything but deep abilities.

These absences may have made German hearts look back with more love, but on the field, two moments decided the outcome of this game when everything went awry. Ella Thun’s first game was superbly taken, but followed by a long stoppage due to injuries to Marina Hegering and Beth Meade, England reacted faster.

Chloe Kelly’s win, who might not have had a chance to take advantage of the corner confusion if lead Hegering hadn’t been substituted in the middle of extra time, came shortly after a curious sequence in which goalkeeper Merle Fromes sideways deflected a speculative kick. from Tone. In these small episodes, the focus and application that marked the super-confident performance seemed to falter. On most teams, you can get away with it; England are not the most teams.

So Germany is licking its wounds, but anyone who zooms out will think how important their sweat and tears were to the success of this event. A record crowd, a rapidly growing TV viewership and a captivated audience of new fans were to see an event of such intensity: a physical, technical fight played at a furious pace by the two heavyweights who both showed up that evening.

It takes a couple of great football teams to make the final really worth winning. Popp, for his part, may require some persuasion in such consolation, but Germany has made an exciting contribution to the feeling that women’s football will only grow in one direction from here.