Nick Ames Popp tireless, but glimmers of hope for England

TTwo minutes before the start of the hour, as France began to speculate that they had finally got Germany’s measure, their replacement, Selma Bacha, was sent to sprint on the inside left channel. Her decision to shoot early when the ball was stuck outside the penalty area seemed dubious, but was quickly explained: she saw Alexandra Popp, in fact, the last German defender, catching up in her rearview mirror and could hardly do anything out of nowhere . , flying No. 11 successfully rushed to the shot. Popp prevented a possible goal, and here was the kicker: 13 seconds earlier, in an almost identical position at the other end of the field, it was her slightly sloppy pass that allowed France to break through.

She had the guts to come back and save the day, just as she put everything on the line to lead the exciting winner to victory over Pauline Peyrot-Magnin with 14 minutes to go. Despite all the exciting moments that the England players have given on their way to the final, there will be no one quite like Popp at Wembley this Sunday.

When she landed another header to crown Denmark in the group stage, months after recovering from a career-ending cartilage tear, one of the summer’s good news was already guaranteed. Two other injuries kept her out of the European Championships in 2013 and 2017. Always productive, she was never lucky; she is now catching up and, with six goals in five games, has made history with her 119th cap.

Poppy doesn’t stop. She tore apart opponents with enough energy to last three tournaments, scoring both goals against Austria, shutting out poor Manuela Zinsberger, and building a rush that most 31-year-olds can no longer handle. Her approach is in keeping with Germany’s relentless and insistent style, and fits in with the larger story of the tie. If yesterday’s semi-final was remembered for its blatant audacity and ensuing host country euphoria, this clash quickly captivated with its brutal, unforgiving force.

Neither France nor Germany have shown much ability to slow down in their previous four games, even if early beatings by Italy and Denmark respectively proved to be the exceptions in terms of winning margins. No one can stay with either player unless they run, run, run: this inevitably meant that when they met, the result was at a pace rarely matched even at this level.

Germany’s semi-final against France took place at a pace rarely achieved at this level. Photograph: Jonathan Moskrop/Getty Images

What a sight it was: two sides meeting, crashing into each other. At first glance, Germany seemed leaner, more agile, more capable of moving the ball smoothly thanks to the clever positioning and smart feet of No. 10 Lina Magull; however, each loss of the ball turned the butterflies into wasps that swarmed opponents with structured fury. In the beginning, three players were chasing a defender who had the audacity to hit the ball near the corner flag; in the 23rd minute, four more came back to force out Delfina Cascarino as she made a drive into the box. France, full of threats when it managed to escape from its clutches and find the Cadidiata Diani on the right, usually demanded more crude means to prevent German incursions. However, Magall sent her dart into the box with a blatant dive in the first half.

When Germany opened the scoring, this goal showed their most attractive sides. Svenja Hut, thrown to the left due to Clara Bühl’s unfortunate Covid-19 diagnosis, rushed in like a flash to grab onto the weak defenses. A second later, she appeared on the opposite side of the field to continue moving and make a perfect cross, which, flying from the fly, Popp shot high into the net.

From there, Popp did not let up, as did Germany as a whole. There were more moments that would spark England’s interest: Austria hit the woodwork three times in their quarter-final and when Diani did the same here, her thunderous shot was deflected off Merle Fromes. Every team that wins a tournament needs a goaltender in good shape, and Froms has been working properly ever since, answering questions with skill as well as making important second-half saves from Baci and Diani. For such a purring, undeniably well-drilled force, Germany gave the teams glimpses last week: England should prove more capable than anyone else of accepting any invitation.

That is, if Popp didn’t sneak up on him blindly and whip him. At the end, she fell to the floor, arms outstretched, surrounded by teammates who knew exactly what it cost. One more night like this and match #120 will complete the tale.