Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura of Star Trek, dies at 89

By printveela editor

Nichelle Nichols made history for her role as liaison officer Lieutenant Uhura on television. Star Trek.

CBS via Getty Images


CBS via Getty Images

Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and later Star Trek films, has died at the age of 89.. Her death was announced by her son Kyle Johnson on his Facebook page:

“I regret to inform you that the great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.

Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, passed away of natural causes. However, its light, like the ancient galaxies now visible for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and draw inspiration from.

This story will be updated.

