Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura of Star Trek, dies at 89

Enlarge this image switch title CBS via Getty Images

CBS via Getty Images

Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and later Star Trek films, has died at the age of 89.. Her death was announced by her son Kyle Johnson on his Facebook page:

“I regret to inform you that the great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.

Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, passed away of natural causes. However, its light, like the ancient galaxies now visible for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and draw inspiration from.

