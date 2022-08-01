type here...
Nicaraguan opposition leader Suazo sentenced to 10 years in prison

(CNN)Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubran Suazo, who participated Prohibition against the government of President Daniel Ortega In 2018, a 10-year prison sentence was handed down, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) said on Wednesday.

Judge Ulisa Tapia Silva handed down the sentence in a court in the capital Managua. He was sentenced to five years in prison for undermining national integrity and another five years for spreading fake news, as well as a fine of about $1,500, the group said.
CENIDH, where Suazo served as director, condemned the sentence as unjust. Called the hearing a “judicial farce” and claimed the authorities repeatedly violated “guarantees of due process”.
    In Nicaragua, trials of opposition leaders are usually held behind closed doors without the presence of journalists. Only Suazo’s defense attorney was present at the hearing, CENIDH said.

