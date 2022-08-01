Nicaraguan opposition leader Suazo sentenced to 10 years in prison

(CNN)Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubran Suazo, who participated Prohibition against the government of President Daniel Ortega In 2018, a 10-year prison sentence was handed down, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) said on Wednesday.
‘);$vidEndSlate.removeClass(‘video__end-slate–inactive’).addClass(‘video__end-slate–active’);}};CNN.autoPlayVideoExist = (CNN.autoPlayVideoExist === true) ? true : false;var configObj = {thumb: ‘none’,video: ‘world/2021/06/11/nicaragua-daniel-ortega-democracy-rivers-dnt-lead-intl-hnk-vpx.cnn’,width: ‘100%’,height: ‘100%’,section: ‘international’,profile: ‘expansion’,network: ‘cnn’,markupid: ‘body-text_7’,theoplayer: {allowNativeFullscreen: true},attribute: ‘const -article-inpage’,frameWidth: ‘100%’,frameHeight: ‘100%’,posterImageOverride: {“mini”:{“width”:220,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn .cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega-elecciones-redaccion-mexico-small-169.jpg”,””42}”Height: :{” width”:307,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega -elecciones- redaccion-mexico-medium-plus-169.jpg”,”height”:173},”small”:{“width”:460,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn .cnn. com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega-eleccione s-redaccio n-mexico-large-169.jpg”,”height”:259},”medium”:{“width”:780,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn. com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega-elecciones-redaccion-mexico-exlarge-169.jpg”,”height”:”large”:438}width”: 1100,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega-elecciones redaccion-mexico- super-169.jpg”,”height”:619},”full16x9″:{“width”:1600,”type”:”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/ cnnnext/dam/ assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega-elecciones-redaccion-mexico-full-169.jpg”,”height”:900}””mini:”{11xd :120,”type” :”jpg”,”uri”:”//cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/210609160506-opositores-detenidos-nicaragua-precandidatos-presidenciales-daniel-ortega-elecciones-redaccion mexico-small-11.jpg “,”height”:120}}},autoStartVideo = false,isVideoReplayClicked = false,callbackObj,contai nerEl,currentVideoCollection = [],currentVideoCollectionId = ”,isLivePlayer = false,mediaMetadataCallbacks,mobilePinnedView = null,moveToNextTimeout,mutePlayerEnabled = false,nextVideoId = ”,nextVideoUrl=””,turnOnOns,Call=Video=VideoFalse=VideoUrl=””,turnOnIfs,Mpxl=Video =VideoFlase=False {autoStartVideo = false;autoStartVideo = typeof CNN.isLoggedInVideoCheck === ‘function’ ? CNN.isLoggedInVideoCheck(autoStartVideo) : autoStartVideo;if (autoStartVideo === true) {if (turnOnFlashMessaging === true) {autoStartVideo = false;containerEl = jQuery(document.getIdEl = jQuery(document.getIdElement) (containerEl);} else {CNN.autoPlayVideoExist = true;}}}configObj.autostart = CNN.Features.enableAutoplayBlock ? false : autoStartVideo;CNN.VideoPlayer.setPlayerProperties(configObj.markupId, autoStartVideo, isLivePlayer, isVideoReplayClicked, mutePlayerEnabled); CNN.VideoPlayer.setFirstVideoIncollection( CNN.VideoPlayer.setFirstVideoIncollection) function FindNextVideo(currentVideoId) { var i,vidObj; if (currentVideoId && jQuery.isArray(currentVideoCollection) && currentVideoCollection.length > 0) { (i = 0; i 0) { videoEndSlateEndSlateImplatenSh() mobilePinnedView.disable ();}}}}callbackObj = {onPlayerReady: function (containerId) {var playerInstance,containerClassId = ‘#’ + containerId;CNN.VideoPlayer.handleInitialExpandableVideoState(containerOn. Modernizr.phone) { CNN.VideoPlayer. er.observeVideoPlayer(containerId) ernizr &&(Modernizr.phone || Modernizr.mobile || modernize ‘) { playerInstance = FAVE.player.getInstance(containerId); mobilePinnedView = new CNN.MobilePinnedView({element: jQuery(containerClassId), enabled: false, transition: CNN.MobileWebFloatingPlayer.transition,onPlayinh) (); }, onpin : function () {playerInstance.showUI();},onPlayerClick: function () {if (mobilePinnedView) {playerInstance.enterFullscreen();playerInstance.showUI();}},onDismiss: function() {CNN.Videx.mobile .pinnedPlayer.disable();playerInstance.pause();}});/* Storing the pinned view on CNN.Videx.mobile.pinnedPlayer so that all players can see the same pinned player */CNN. Videx = CNN.Videx || {};CNN.Videx.mobile = CNN.Videx.mobile || {};CNN.Videx.mobile.pinnedPlayer = mobilePinnedView;} if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (jQuery(containerClassId).parent(‘.js-pg-rail ) -tall__head’).length) {videoPinner = new CNN.VideoPinner(containerClassId);videoPinner.init();} else {CNN.VideoPlayer.hideThumbnail(containerId);}}},onContentEntryLoad: function(container, playerId), isQueue) {CNN.VideoPlayer.showSpinner(containerId);},onContentPause: function (containerId, playerId, videoId, paused) {if (mobilePinnedView) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleMobilePinnedPlayerStates,}(pacontaondates, }; containerId, playerId, metadata); , contentId, duration, width, height) { var endSlateLen = jQuery(document.getElementById(containerId)).parent().find(‘.js-video__end-slate’).eq(0).length ;CNN.VideoSourceUtils. updateSource(containerId, metadata); if (endSlateLen > 0) {videoEndSlateImpl.fetchAndShowRecommendedVideos(metadata);}},onAdPlay: function (containerId, cvpId), oken, mode, id, duration, blockId, adType) { /* dismiss pinned player if another video player plays an ad */ CNN.VideoPlayer.dismissMobilePinnedPlayer(containerId);clearTimeout(moveToNextTimeout);CNNNide(Spinner) if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true);videoPinner.animateDown ;}}},onAdPause: function (containerId, playerId, token, mode , id, duration, blockId, adType, instance, isAdPause) { if (mobilePinnedView) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleMobilePinnedPlayerStates(containerId,Adul,AdUse}); : function (containerId, PlayerId, dataObj) { CNN.VideoPlayer.handleFullscreenChange(containerId, dataObj); if (mobilePinnedView &&typeof dataObj === ‘object’ &&FAVE.Utils.os === ‘iOScreen’ ! jQuery(document).scrollTop (mobilePinnedView.getScrollPosition());playerInstance.hideUI();}},onContentPlay: function (co ntainerId, cvpId, event) {var playerInstance,prevVideoId;if (CNN.companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘ function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restore’);CNTimeout(‘restore’); .VideoPlayer.hideSpinner(containerId);if (Modernizr && !Modernizr.phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) { if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {setioPlaying true);videoPinner.animateDown();}}},onContentReplayRequest: function (containerId, cvpId, contentId) { if (Modernizr && !Modernizr. phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) { if (videoPinner type != = ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) { videoPinner.setIsPlaying(true); var $endSlate = jQuery(document.getElementById(containerId)).parent().find(‘.js-video__end-slate’).eq (0); if ($endSlate.length > 0) { $endSlate.removeClass(‘video__end-slate’ slate–active’).addClass(‘video__end-slate–inactive’);}}}},onContentBegin: function (containerId, cVPID, contentId) { if (mo bilePinnedView) {mobilePinnedView.enable(); Dismissing a pinned player If another video player is playing the video. */CNN.VideoPlayer.dismissMobilePinnedPlayer(containerId);CNN.VideoPlayer.mutePlayer(containerId);if (CNN.companion && type of CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’ ); .companion && typeof CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout === ‘function’) {CNN.companion.updateCompanionLayout(‘restoreFreewheel’);}navigateToNextVideo(contentId, containerId);},onContent,cdIf,contentIf) (Modernizr && !Modernizr. phone && !Modernizr.mobile && !Modernizr.tablet) {if (typeof videoPinner !== ‘undefined’ && videoPinner !== null) {videoPinner.setIsPlaying(false);}}}, ChangisV:onChange function (containerId, cvpId , visible) {CNN.VideoPlayer.handleAdOnCVPVisibilityChange(containerId, visible);}};if (typeof configObj.context !== ‘string’ || configObj.context.length 0) {configObj.adsection = window.ssid;}CNN. .autoPlayVideoExist = (CNN.autoPlayVideoExist === true) ? true : false;CNN.VideoPlayer.getLibrary(configObj, callbackObj, isLivePlayer);});CNN.INJECTOR.scriptComplete(‘videodemanddust’);