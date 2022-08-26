New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NHL veteran Phil Kessel will be entering his 17th season with the Vegas Golden Knights in the league, and he’s excited about the prospect of winning his third Stanley Cup title.

Kessel spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The team only made the postseason in the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 season. Apart from that, the team faltered. His 52 points last season were his most since his final year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19 when he scored 82.

“When you get a chance to play on a good team that wants to win, you always look forward to it,” Kessel said.

“The last two years, you get lost here and people don’t see you the way they see you. And I don’t think so. I’m very motivated to come here and help this team and try to contend. I’m very motivated and I’m going to have a great year.

“When you want to win and everybody on the team wants to win, it’s a different feeling, a different vibe. Arizona, they’ve got great people. All the players, they’re great kids and there’s a lot of good people there. But when you necessarily want to win and not compete, it’s hard as a player, especially if you’re Pittsburgh. Coming from and I wanted to win.”

Kessel could return to the playoffs with an upstart Golden Knights team. Last season Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Kessel is one goal away from the 400 goal milestone. He’s also poised to break Keith Andle’s streak. He played 982 consecutive games. Andal’s record is 989.

He signed a one-year contract with Vegas Wednesday.

“Phil is an established NHL veteran who has had great success,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday. “He’s been consistently productive throughout his career.

“He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He has a high-end skill set that’s probably unique to the rest of our forwards in some respects, which has an appeal to us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.