NHL Offseason Tracker: Following summer signings, trades and rumors

NHL free agency had a busy first day, with Johnny Gaudreau, Claude Giroux, Andrew Kapp, Darcy Kuemper and others switching teams.

The rest of the offseason will be spent with Stanley Cup winner Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg, Evan Rodriguez, Phil Kessel and other unrestricted free agents still to be signed, restricted free agents getting contracts, salary arbitration cases settled and teams busy with needy teams. To make moves to hit the salary cap before the end of training camp. The Flames and Panthers pulled off a stunning trade, Bruins center Patrice Bergeron must decide if he will return for another season and the Sharks must hire a coach.

For news and analysis from NHL offseason moves follow:

July 25: Ryan Zingell, who has traveled the most with the Hurricanes

Carolina signed the forward to a one-year, $750,000 contract, but it’s a two-way deal that would pay him less if sent to the American Hockey League. Dzingel, who had two 20-goal seasons earlier in his career, has bounced around a lot lately, playing for the Senators, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Senators again, Coyotes and Sharks. That doesn’t include going to the Maple Leafs as part of a trade from the Coyotes last season, being promptly waived and then claimed by San Jose.

Also: The Ducks have agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million deal with center Isaac Lundestrom, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

July 24: Kraken sign two players

Forward Morgan Geekie avoided another arbitration hearing after getting a one-year, $1.4 million contract after a career-best 22 points. Seattle too Signed defenseman Michael Kempny For a one-year, $750,000 contract. He played the last four seasons with the Capitals and was part of the 2018 Stanley Cup team, but has recently dealt with injuries.

July 22: Flames trade Matthew Tkachuk to Panthers

It’s become clear in recent days that Matthew Tkachuk’s time in Calgary is coming to an end. It became official Friday night as the talented young winger was traded to the Florida Panthers for a conditional 2025 pick along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman Mackenzie Wieger, prospect Cole Schwindt and a 2025 first-round pick.

It is a very excellent trade on all sides.

Tkachuk, 24, and Huberdeau, 29, both recorded over 100 points last season. Huberdeau, in fact, trails only Connor McDavid for the most points in the NHL, tied with former Calgary star Johnny Gaudreau with 115. Wieger, 28, has been a dependable and underrated player for the Panthers for years.

Huberdeau and Weiger both have one year left on their contracts. Tkachuk agreed to a new eight-year contract with the Panthers for $76 million ($9.5 million AAV).

For the Flames, the acquisition of talented players like Huberdeau and Weiger should help salvage a brutal offseason after Gaudreau walked and Tkachuk made it clear he wanted out. The Panthers lose two key pieces from last year’s NHL’s best regular-season team but gain a young star in his prime and perhaps less future salary cap headaches.

– Jace Evans

July 22: The Blue Jackets sign Patrick Laine to an extension

He will average $8.7 million over a four-year deal. Laine, 24, scored 56 points in 56 games last season and re-signing him has become a priority, especially after they added star Johnny Gaudreau ($9.7 million cap hit) in free agency. Laine and Gaudreau end up being linemates. The Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand ($5.4 million average salary), their leading goal scorer last season, to the Kraken to help their cap situation.

Also: The Jets re-signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to $6 million for one year, nearly doubling his salary. He will be a restricted free agent again next summer.

July 21: Predators sign winger Nino Niederritter

The former Hurricane will receive a two-year, $8 million contract. It was a smart move by the Predators who re-signed Filip Forsberg and traded for Ryan McDonagh. Niederreiter scored 24 goals in a third-line role and had five other 20-goal seasons. He scored 39 of his 44 points at even strength. The Predators finished 16th in even-strength goals.

Also: The Penguins and forward Kasperi Kaspanen have reached a two-year, $6.4 million contract, avoiding arbitration. His cap hit was similar to last season when he struggled and scored 11 goals.

July 20: Report says Matthew Tkachuk is likely to be traded

The Athletic reported Tkachuk has told the Flames he won’t sign a long-term deal, and the team will likely trade him soon instead of losing him for nothing next summer, as they did with Johnny Gaudreau. The website said Tkachuk has provided a list of teams willing to sign him to a long-term deal. Among them: the St. Louis blues, played by his father Keith.

TKACHUK Objectives:8 teams to trade for Flames star Matthew Tkachuk

July 19: The Devils signed Vitek Vanecek to a three-year deal

He averages $3.4 million and avoids arbitration. Vanecek was acquired from the Capitals in the draft and will receive a raise from $750,000 and will make more than Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood ($2.8 million), who can become a restricted free agent next season.

July 18: Fires Matthew Tkachuk to arbitration

The move prevents the team from making an offer sheet for the rugged winger, who topped 40 goals and 100 points for the first time in his career. Ideally, the Flames would like to sign Tkachuk long-term before his Aug. 11 hearing, as the ruling will last a year and he will be eligible to become a UFA next summer. They lost Gaudreau for nothing and don’t want the same to happen to Tkachuk. The Flames could end up trading him. Calgary players Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Killington filed for arbitration.

Also: Sharks goaltender Kapo Kahkonen has agreed to a two-year deal, avoiding arbitration.

July 17: 24 file for salary arbitration

The following 24 players have filed for salary arbitration: Issac Lundestrom (Anaheim), Lawson Krause (Arizona), Pavel Zacha (Boston), Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, Matthew Phillips (Calgary), Ethan Baer, ​​Maxime Lajoie (Carolina), Jake Wallman (Detroit), Jesse Puljujarvi, Kyler Yamamoto (Edmonton), Yaakov Trenin (Nashville), Jesper Bratt, Vitek Vanecek, Tyce Thompson (New Jersey), Matthew Joseph (Ottawa), Jack McEwen (Philadelphia), Casperi Kapanfen, Nico Mikkola ( St. Louis), Kapo Kahkonen, Steven Lorenz (San Jose), Morgan Geekie (Seattle), Keegan Kolesar (Vegas) and Mason Appleton (Winnipeg).

The biggest names are Mangiapane (35 goals) and Bratt (73 points in 76 games). Puljujarvi’s case is interesting because the Oilers tried him in the top six, but he didn’t register much. Most players who file for arbitration will settle before their hearings, which are scheduled for July 27 through August 11. Mikkola signed after filing.

July 16: The Penguins shake up the defense

The Penguins added defensemen Jeff Petry and Ty Smith in separate trades, sending Mike Matheson to the Canadiens and John Marino to the Devils. Petrie is having a strong 2021 season, but struggled like the rest of the Canadians last season. Matheson’s trade came as a bit of a surprise as he was six years younger than Petrie and signed for four years compared to Petrie’s three.