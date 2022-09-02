NHL offseason grades: Red Wings rebuild to be aggressive; The Blackhawks decided to go down

The NHL offseason featured big moments with three 100-point scorers — Johnny Gaudreau, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matthew Tkachuk — switching teams, the latter two being traded.

A flat salary cap forced the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to make tough choices, and abundant cap space allowed the second-year Seattle Kraken to make some key acquisitions.

The coaching carousel has also been busy, with several surprise firings and several familiar faces filling the openings.

As training camps begin later this month, USA TODAY Sports will grade all 32 NHL teams on what they’ve done so far in the offseason.

Anaheim Ducks: b

Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano will help the team, which lost Ryan Getzlaf to retirement. John Klingberg and Dmitri Kulikov will help a defense that saw Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson dealt last season. Or, GM Pat Verbeek could trade blue liners at the deadline.

Arizona Coyotes: d

They had a quiet offseason except for re-signing Lawson Krause and trading for defenseman Patrick Nemeth. But they can’t really do much since they’re moving into a 5,000-seat arena.

Boston Bruins: b

The Bruins avoided major problems when captain Patrice Bergeron returned and improved when David Krejci returned from a year in Europe. The firing of Bruce Cassidy is unclear and new coach Jim Montgomery will have to deal with the long absences of Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.

Buffalo Sabres: b

Their biggest move was signing Tage Thompson to a seven-year, $50 million extension after his 38-goal season. His previous season high was eight goals. Eric Comrie moves into the goaltending rotation.

Calgary Flames: A

The Flames were facing disaster when Gaudreau left for nothing and had to trade Tkachuk. But Calgary traded Tkachuk for Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weiger and signed Stanley Cup winner Nazem Kadri for seven years. Huberdeau signed an eight-year extension. The Pacific Division winners could be even better this season.

Carolina Hurricanes: B-

Last season their no. Gone are 4-6 scorers and offseason acquisition Max Pacioretty will miss the first half of the season after Achilles tendon surgery. The Hurricanes responded to the latter news by signing Paul Stastny, and newcomer Brent Barnes had more points than traded defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Chicago Blackhawks: d

The tank is on, shipped by Alex Debrincat, Kirby Dach and others. They brought back some serviceable players, but target no. 1 overall pick and appears to be trying to get the right to draft Connor Bedard.

Colorado Avalanche: b

They couldn’t bring everyone back and Kadri, Darcy Kumper and Andre Burakovsky were gone. But the Avalanche dealt with several injuries last season and still managed to win the Stanley Cup by finishing second overall. Help re-sign Arturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Manson at the trade deadline. Pavel Francouz, who played well when Kuemper was injured, and trade acquisition Aleksandar Georgiev are the new goalie tandem.

Columbus Blue Jackets: a

They landed top free agent Gaudreau and re-signed Patrick Laine for four years. Even if the team had to part ways with Oliver Bjorkstrand to make the money work, those two could be a dynamic duo.

Dallas Stars: b

Peter DeBoer coach after being fired by the Golden Knights. He has to source the product from more than one line. Signing the Mason Marchment is the beginning. The Stars had to set aside money to re-sign goalie Jake Oettinger and 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson. Oettinger received a three-year, $12 million contract.

Detroit Red Wings: A-

They are aggressive, with forwards Andrew Kapp and David Perrone and goalie Ville Husso as their best pickups. Defenseman Ben Chiarot (four years, $19 million) appeared to be overpaid after a down season. New coach Derek Lalonde has winning experience as a Lightning assistant.

Edmonton Oilers: B-

The Oilers’ weakness last season was in net, and Zach Campbell was an upgrade over Mike Smith, though he had limited playoff experience. Evander Kane was re-signed after a strong playoff run.

Florida Panthers: B-

The trade acquisition got Tkachuk 24 and an eight-year extension, but giving up Huberdeau, Weegar, a prospect and draft picks was too high a price. Their trade deadline acquisitions, along with promising marches, continued. Paul Morris has been coaching since leaving the Jets last season.

Los Angeles Kings: b

A trade of Kevin Fiala boosts a team that ended a three-year playoff drought. They signed the 26-year-old to a seven-year, $55 million contract.

Minnesota Wild: B-

Marc-Andre Fleury was re-signed and Cam Talbot was traded for Filip Gustavsson, preventing the Wild from having to worry about playing time in net. Fiala’s 85 points will be hard to miss, although it will give younger players more playing time. Sam Steele ($825,000) could be a good depth signing.

Montreal Canadiens: c

The Canadiens are hoping new players Evgeny Dadonov, Sean Monahan and Dach can have bounce-back seasons under coach Martin St.Louis. But the news that goalie Carey Price won’t play will make his job harder.

Nashville Predators: b

Re-signing Filip Forberg is big, and Nino Niederreiter and Ryan McDonagh are smart pickups.

New Jersey Devils: c

Versatile two-time Stanley Cup winner Ondrej Palat brings experience to a team looking to end a playoff drought. They were unable to land Gaudreau, a New Jersey native, in free agency.

New York Islanders: C-

A playoff berth may have been missed last year due to COVID and a long opening road trip. But the team fired coach Barry Trotz twice a year, promoted assistant Lane Lambert and added defenseman Alexander Romanov. That doesn’t help the scoring woes.

New York Rangers: b

Vincent Trocheck’s versatility will help the Rangers top six. Jaroslav Halak is a better fit as a backup to workhorse goalie Igor Shesterkin than Georgiev was traded for.

Ottawa Senators: A

An impressive offseason haul with Claude Giroux, Debrincat and Talbot. The Senators could challenge for a wild card spot.

Philadelphia Flyers: d

New coach John Tortorella will help with team building and DeAngelo’s transition game, but the fact that Ryan Ellis’ injury absence could extend into the season hurts.

Pittsburgh Penguins: b

The Big Three is still together after center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letong were re-signed to accompany Sidney Crosby, plus coach Mike Sullivan got an extension. They also sent away Mike Matheson and John Marino in separate trades to land Jeff Petry and Ty Smith. The Penguins’ playoff streak should continue, but have they done enough to get out of the first round?

St. Louis Blues: c

With Husso traded, the Blues need goalie Jordan Binnington to be the playoff version (1.71 goals-against average), not the regular-season version (3.13). Considering Peron’s success with the team, it’s surprising the Blues didn’t bring him back.

San Jose Sharks: B-

New general manager Mike Grier was able to get Brent Burns’ big contract off the books, which provides flexibility. His returns, like his signings, have been modest. New coach David Quinn has experience with a rebuilding team.

Seattle Kraken: A-

They used their abundant cap space to sign two-time Stanley Cup winner Burakovsky and acquire 28-goal scorer Bjorkstrand. Shane Wright fell to them at the No. 4 pick. He was considered the most complete player in the draft class.

Tampa Bay Lightning: B-

The Lightning signed forward Anthony Cirelli and defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Eric Cernak long-term, but they were unable to bring back Palat and were forced to trade McDonagh.

Toronto Maple Leafs: c

There is a new tandem in the net. The Leafs traded for the oft-injured Matt Murray and signed Ilya Samsonov to a proven contract. They had to give up a first-round pick to trade goalie Peter Mrazek.

Vancouver Canucks: B-

Ilya Mikheev is an underrated signing. The big issue is whether they re-sign JT Miller this offseason or get a strong return on the trade.

Vegas Golden Knights: C-

Salary cap woes continue to haunt them. They left Pacioretty and Dadonov with nothing. And last year’s injury woes continued with goalie Robin Lehner (hip) out for the season. But they added the durable Phil Kessel, who was about to break the NHL’s Iron Man record.

Washington Capitals: b

Last year’s goalie tandem, Vitek Vanecek and Samsonov, was inconsistent. Now they add Stanley Cup winner Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren, who had a 1.22 goals-against average in a short call-up with the Blues. Nicklas Backstrom’s offseason hip surgery is a concern, but the signing of Dylan Strome should help.

Winnipeg Jets: C-

They couldn’t convince Trotz to coach them, and Rick Bowness stayed behind the bench. Otherwise, this is the team that finished sixth in the Central Division.