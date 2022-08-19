New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The beauty of the start of the NFL regular season is that every team has the same record and the chances of a dream season are still on the table.

Dreams turn into nightmares in an instant.

They are looking to turn their hopes around last season and get back to the postseason.

The eight teams that finished last in their divisions last season were the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

Geoff Clarke, OutKick’s sports betting expert, told Fox News Digital that he believes the Jaguars have the best shot at going from worst to first and winning the AFC South. The Jaguars are +750 to win the division, according to To FOX bet.

“The most obvious answer is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence is a stud, and his rookie season was a throwaway year considering Jacksonville’s head coaching mess. The Jaguars hired a head coach with proven success and a Super Bowl title in Doug Pederson,” Clark said.

“Also, Jacksonville’s front office has acquired an insane amount of talent to surround Lawrence, capitalizing on his rookie contract. 2021 first-round pick and Clemson teammate Travis Etienne should be healthy in 2022.

“The final reason Jacksonville looks like a promising ‘worst-to-first’ contender is the AFC South: The Jaguars’ division is arguably the softest in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans could bounce back in 2021 after winning some coin-flip contests. And parting ways with star wide receiver AJ Brown this offseason.

“The Indianapolis Colts have a new starting quarterback for the fifth straight season and are by no means a lock for the division or the AFC playoffs. And the Houston Texans are a dumpster fire with one of the least talented rosters in the league.”

According to FOX Bet, the Ravens have the best shot at going from worst to first at +145. Baltimore finished 8-9 in the tightly packed AFC North last season.

If the team is healthier than last year, Clark said the Ravens could be a good bet to win the division.

“I don’t hate the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North at +145 because they will field a professional team this season,” Clark told Fox News Digital. “The Ravens missed a lot of games in 2021 due to injury and covid. Baltimore started the year 8-3, and Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate up until then. But, Lamar got hurt in a week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns, effectively ending Baltimore’s season.

“However, the Ravens will return former All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Staley and selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. So Baltimore’s offensive line should be a top 10 unit and open up running lanes for Lamar and RB JK Dobbins.

“Finally, the Ravens lost two elite cornerbacks in 2021 — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — and added first-round safety Kyle Hamilton to an already stacked secondary. Lamar needs better wide receivers, but Baltimore’s run game is ailing and the defense is. The top five is a ceiling. .”

Read below for the least likely to win their respective categories.

—

New York Jets

Odds to win AFC East: +2000

2021 record: 4-13

Seattle Seahawks

Odds to win the NFC West: +1400

2021 record: 7-10

Carolina Panthers

Odds to win the NFC South: +1000

2021 record: 5-12

Detroit Lions

Odds to win the NFC North: +900

2021 record: 3-13-1

New York Giants

Odds to win the NFC East: +800

2021 record: 4-13

Jacksonville Jaguars

Odds to win AFC South: +750

2021 record: 3-14

Denver Broncos

Odds to win the AFC West: +275

2021 record: 7-10

Baltimore Ravens

Odds to win AFC North: +145

2021 record: 8-9