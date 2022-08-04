New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Robert Griffin III tried to read between the lines when it came to the NFL’s decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension from an independent disciplinary official.

Griffin tweeted Wednesday about the decision from the league to “protect the band.”

“When it comes to protecting women, the NFL has done it wrong time and time again. This move for a long suspension is to protect a brand. Abandoning the notion of protecting women is a product of circumstance. No punches are held,” wrote the NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst.

Independent Disciplinary Officer Sue L. The decision comes two days after Robinson recommended punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Watson has been accused of sexual harassment by 24 women in Texas. He settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him and avoided indictments by two grand juries.

However, in Robinson’s 16-page report, she described Watson’s behavior as “much worse than the NFL reviewed.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement on the league’s decision to appeal.

“On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary official appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, issued her ruling regarding the individual conduct procedure involving Deshaun Watson,” the statement read.

“Pursuant to the 2020 NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement (‘CBA’), the disciplinary official’s factual findings are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy on multiple occasions and suspended him. For six games, the disciplinary The CBA gives the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal discipline imposed by an official.

“Such appeal must be filed within three days and heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

“The NFL has notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will decide who hears that appeal.”

The NFLPA has two days to respond to the appeal, according to NFL Network. The NFLPA previously said Sunday it would not appeal Robinson’s ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.