New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cleveland Browns All-Pro offensive lineman Joel Bitonio says he thinks his former teammate JC Tretter could be blackballed from the NFL over his concerns about field conditions and overall player safety.

Tretter is the president of the NFL Players Association and has spent the past five seasons with the Browns, but as of the end of the 2021 season, he has yet to land with the team. Tretter recently ripped the field conditions at the Chicago Bears’ Solider Field in a tweet.

“When you have a guy in the top five, top 10 in the league and he’s not on the roster, you know, and he’s the president of the NFLPA and some owners might not appreciate what he brings to the table. Some things make me a little suspicious when he’s trying to protect player safety and things of that nature.” Bitonio said on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“But, again, I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. I don’t know what his conversations are with teams and stuff, but from an outside perspective it’s usually players who are close to the top of their game that get picked up. Teams in this league want to win. So it’s definitely an interesting point. “

Tretter recently expressed his concerns about the conditions of Bears Field. The grass looked torn after the concert.

Panthers’ Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still locked in dead heat for starting quarterback role

“The NFL said this field meets minimum testing standards. We clearly need to reevaluate what constitutes an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics that look at the performance and safety of each field. The NFL can and should do better,” Tretter wrote.

In February, Tretter and the NFLPA addressed their opposition to the NFL Scouting Combine and called for a “radical change or elimination” of the event altogether.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He told the New York Times that the NFL Combine “has turned into a reality TV show and moved away from its original purpose, becoming less and less valuable” and less beneficial to those involved.