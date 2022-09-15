type here...
Sports NFL Week 2 QB Talk: All eyes on Patrick...
Sports

NFL Week 2 QB Talk: All eyes on Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert Thursday night

By printveela editor

-

13
0
- Advertisment -


Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs opened the NFL season by dropping 44 points on the Arizona Cardinals last week, with no signs of missing former receiver Tyreek Hill.

Rising star Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers may not have scored as much, but he threw three touchdowns while rookie edge rusher Khalil Mack had three sacks to start 1-0 in the AFC West race. Won 24-19 On the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, when the Chiefs host the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football,” Mahomes and Herbert will take center stage in Week 2’s marquee quarterback matchup.

“I have a lot of respect for Patrick. He’s a tremendous quarterback who’s had a lot of success in this league the last few years,” Herbert said of Mahomes this week.

“Anytime you get to play with him, it’s always a great opportunity to learn, to watch. I have a lot of respect for his game.”

The Chargers have won their last two games against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but Herbert has thrown seven touchdowns with a 129.55 passer rating in those games.

Life after the NFL: The former Seahawk directed the film with the goal of helping vets

Week 1 in the NFL: The best and worst early starts in the league

The first of those games came late in the 2020 season, where Mahomes did not play as the Chiefs clinched the AFC’s best record.

But the second matchup was much like this week’s game: an early-season affair that opened the Chiefs’ eyes to another formidable team in their division.

“They’ve won here so they’re not afraid to come here to play,” Mahomes said this week. “They jump on us early and carry that momentum. So, we have to match that with our momentum.”

Football fans will tune in to see a potential shootout between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a matchup that will focus on how the other guys on both offenses will affect the outcome of the game.

Never miss a snap: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

As the Chiefs navigate life after Hill, who signed the richest contract for an NFL receiver with the Miami Dolphins, their winning pattern is now numerically stronger.

Mahomes’ favorite receiving target, tight end Travis Kelce, is still in the mix. But Mahomes has no problem using his teammates to make his offense stronger.

From new receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and rookie Skye Moore to returning contributors like running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and receiver Mecole Hardman, Mahomes has no shortage of weapons without Hill.

“All the guys catching passes [and] Running the football, there’s going to be some short gains, there’s going to be deep passes and that’s going to make it a very difficult offense for us to stop,” Mahomes said.

Thing is, the Chargers feel the same way.

Check out the production from the Chargers starters you drafted to fantasy football leagues this season:

Receiver Keenan Allen, who left the opener with a hamstring injury, had four catches for 66 yards. Receiver Mike Williams, behind Allen’s no. 2, had two catches for 10 yards on four targets. And Austin Ekeler had 14 carries for 36 yards on the ground and four catches for 36 yards.

Now look at the players Herbert found in the end zone against the Raiders:

Fullback Xander Horvath caught a 1-yard checkdown near the goal line. Speedy receiver DeAndre Carter caught a 23-yard seam down the middle of the field between two defenders before halftime. And tight end Gerald Everett extended a play and crossed the goal line with a defender behind him.

And Herbert has a lot of faith in his other playmakers in receivers Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer, tight ends Tre’ McKitty and tight ends Joshua Kelly and Sony Mitchell.

Herbert will need their help with Allen.

“It’s always tough when you lose a player like that,” Herbert said of Allen. “But, thankfully, I think we have guys behind him who can do their best to supplement what he brings to the table.”

And did we mention Mack, one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, joined the Chargers this offseason, getting off to a fast start with defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.

Mahomes is certainly aware of the Chargers’ new defensive weapon.

“It was a great defense, a great challenge for us at the start of the season. “I’m sad that Khalil is back,” Mahomes said of Mack. “I thought he was out of the AFC West, and now he’s getting sacks again.”

The Chiefs and Chargers matchup, which starts at 8:15 pm ET, could be another stellar Thursday night game like last week’s Bills-Rams opener.

Previous articleEnd of Covid-19 pandemic in sight, says WHO director-general, ‘so let’s seize this opportunity’
Next articleThe homeowners hired a contractor to build the pool. They say he took their money and never finished the job

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News