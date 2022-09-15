NFL Week 2 QB Talk: All eyes on Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert Thursday night

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs opened the NFL season by dropping 44 points on the Arizona Cardinals last week, with no signs of missing former receiver Tyreek Hill.

Rising star Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers may not have scored as much, but he threw three touchdowns while rookie edge rusher Khalil Mack had three sacks to start 1-0 in the AFC West race. Won 24-19 On the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, when the Chiefs host the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football,” Mahomes and Herbert will take center stage in Week 2’s marquee quarterback matchup.

“I have a lot of respect for Patrick. He’s a tremendous quarterback who’s had a lot of success in this league the last few years,” Herbert said of Mahomes this week.

“Anytime you get to play with him, it’s always a great opportunity to learn, to watch. I have a lot of respect for his game.”

The Chargers have won their last two games against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but Herbert has thrown seven touchdowns with a 129.55 passer rating in those games.

The first of those games came late in the 2020 season, where Mahomes did not play as the Chiefs clinched the AFC’s best record.

But the second matchup was much like this week’s game: an early-season affair that opened the Chiefs’ eyes to another formidable team in their division.

“They’ve won here so they’re not afraid to come here to play,” Mahomes said this week. “They jump on us early and carry that momentum. So, we have to match that with our momentum.”

Football fans will tune in to see a potential shootout between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a matchup that will focus on how the other guys on both offenses will affect the outcome of the game.

As the Chiefs navigate life after Hill, who signed the richest contract for an NFL receiver with the Miami Dolphins, their winning pattern is now numerically stronger.

Mahomes’ favorite receiving target, tight end Travis Kelce, is still in the mix. But Mahomes has no problem using his teammates to make his offense stronger.

From new receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and rookie Skye Moore to returning contributors like running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and receiver Mecole Hardman, Mahomes has no shortage of weapons without Hill.

“All the guys catching passes [and] Running the football, there’s going to be some short gains, there’s going to be deep passes and that’s going to make it a very difficult offense for us to stop,” Mahomes said.

Thing is, the Chargers feel the same way.

Check out the production from the Chargers starters you drafted to fantasy football leagues this season:

Receiver Keenan Allen, who left the opener with a hamstring injury, had four catches for 66 yards. Receiver Mike Williams, behind Allen’s no. 2, had two catches for 10 yards on four targets. And Austin Ekeler had 14 carries for 36 yards on the ground and four catches for 36 yards.

Now look at the players Herbert found in the end zone against the Raiders:

Fullback Xander Horvath caught a 1-yard checkdown near the goal line. Speedy receiver DeAndre Carter caught a 23-yard seam down the middle of the field between two defenders before halftime. And tight end Gerald Everett extended a play and crossed the goal line with a defender behind him.

And Herbert has a lot of faith in his other playmakers in receivers Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer, tight ends Tre’ McKitty and tight ends Joshua Kelly and Sony Mitchell.

Herbert will need their help with Allen.

“It’s always tough when you lose a player like that,” Herbert said of Allen. “But, thankfully, I think we have guys behind him who can do their best to supplement what he brings to the table.”

And did we mention Mack, one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, joined the Chargers this offseason, getting off to a fast start with defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.

Mahomes is certainly aware of the Chargers’ new defensive weapon.

“It was a great defense, a great challenge for us at the start of the season. “I’m sad that Khalil is back,” Mahomes said of Mack. “I thought he was out of the AFC West, and now he’s getting sacks again.”

The Chiefs and Chargers matchup, which starts at 8:15 pm ET, could be another stellar Thursday night game like last week’s Bills-Rams opener.