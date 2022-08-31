New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NFL teams were forced to trim their final rosters to 53 players on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Now that the teams have been finalized, here’s a look at some of the league’s surprising cuts.

OL Alex Leatherwood – Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders surprised everyone when they drafted Leatherwood with the 17th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But to no one’s surprise, he didn’t live up to being a first-round draft pick.

He had a 45.0 PFF grade in his only season with the Raiders, and he was cut on Tuesday.

However, before cutting him, the Raiders, according to NFL Network, attempted to trade him and “32 years have passed.”

RB Marlon Mack – Houston Texans

The Texans brought in Mack after he missed most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons after tearing his Achilles, but with rookie Damien Pierce impressing in camp and veteran Rex Burkhead, keeping Mack doesn’t make sense.

With Burkhead likely to take over the third-down role, Pierce is now the team’s lead back.

TE OJ Howard – Buffalo Bills

Howard was a first-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and had a decent rookie season, but he failed to improve much from there and was plagued by multiple injuries.

The Bills signed him in March to back up touchdown machine Dawson Knox, and they guaranteed him $3 million. Buffalo seemed unimpressed with his work in training camp, but several teams may look to Howard during his release.

JETS, GIANTS cut preseason stalled in Week 1

RB Sony Mitchell – Miami Dolphins

Mitchell played in all 17 games for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last year.

Miami brought in Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in the offseason, both previously RB1s. But seeing as two-time Super Bowl champion Myles Gaskin — who once (with 612 last year) rushed for more than 600 yards — is a little surprising.

QBs Cooper Rush (and Will Grier) – Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys should place Tyron Smith and James Washington on injured reserve, so the Cowboys could bring one of them back after that roster move.

However, for now, the Cowboys currently have no backup behind Dak Prescott and are in danger of losing both Rush and Grier on the waiver wire.

No chance? Absolutely. But if both are gone, the Cowboys are scrambling.

S Tashaun Gipson – San Francisco 49ers

It’s not often you cut someone a week after signing in an emergency, but alas.

The Niners signed Gipson, a 2014 Pro-Bowler, last week after Jimmy Ward’s injury, but they cut him Tuesday. This was also the case with Ward in IR.

San Fran restructured Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract so they can spend more on more talent elsewhere (Landon Collins is available), but for now, they’re in exactly the same position as when Ward was injured.

DL Carlos Watkins – Dallas Cowboys

After four short years with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys took a flyer on the lineman last season.

He then set career highs in tackles and tackles for loss and played in at least 15 games for the second consecutive season in 2021.

But the former fourth-rounder, who started 14 of his 15 games last year, didn’t make the final 53.