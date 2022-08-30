NFL Roster Cut Tracker Live Updates: Josh Gordon, Phillip Lindsey Among Players Released

For players on the bubble across the NFL, Tuesday’s phone call could bring either very good or very bad news.

The fact that 32 teams were down from 80 players to 53 as of 4 pm ET set their initial regular-season rosters and parted ways with hundreds of players in the process.

The roster cutdown process isn’t always straightforward — there are trades and roster maneuvers due to injuries — but it’s always difficult as a sign that the start of the season is finally nearing.

This year, franchises can re-sign 16 players — including more veterans than ever before — on practice squads that begin Wednesday.

In the meantime, here are some of the league’s most notable players who were let go before Tuesday’s noon deadline.

A third-year receiver from Minnesota, Johnson had 36 catches on 55 targets for 360 yards in 2021, but did not catch a touchdown. Still, Tampa letting him go was, according to multiple reports, surprising. The Bucs have depth at that position thanks to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin plus offseason addition Julio Jones.

Colts RB Phillip Lindsey

With star running back and rushing leader Jonathan Taylor and backup Nyheim Hines firmly entrenched on the depth chart, the Colts have reportedly pushed running back Phillip Lindsey out of the 2018 Pro Bowl. Indianapolis signed Lindsay to a one-year deal in May, but he has struggled to gain footing in Indianapolis, carrying the ball 16 times for 55 yards in the preseason.

Lindsey, 28, played for both the Texans and Dolphins last season. Houston released him in November before facing Miami for the final four games of the season. Overall, he rushed for 249 yards and one touchdown and also hauled in 45 receiving yards and one receiving score. Lindsay was an undrafted rookie for the Denver Broncos, where he played his first three seasons. His most prolific campaign was his rookie year.

Vikings QB Kellen Mond

The Vikings have released backup quarterback Kellen Mond, their third-round pick of the 2021 draft, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise after Mond struggled this preseason and the Vikings recently acquired Nick Mullens via trade from Oakland.

Mond was a draft pick of the previous regime, but didn’t fit the type of offense new coach Kevin O’Connell wanted to run. Mullens, meanwhile, played in a similar system with the 49ers and provides a backup with playing experience, starting 17 games over four seasons for Minnesota.

Howard signed a one-year deal worth more than $3 million with Buffalo this offseason, but will not be on the team’s roster, according to multiple reports Tuesday morning. Howard had 15 touchdowns and 119 catches for 1,737 yards in his first five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but had just 25 catches in 21 games over the past two seasons. Howard was a first round draft pick out of the University of Alabama in 2017.

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

The veteran wide receiver was released Tuesday after catching one pass in the preseason. Gordon played 12 games for Kansas City in 2021, catching five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. The veteran wide receiver burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2013 when he had 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. However, from there, he was suspended multiple times for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse, and his best statistical season in New England came in 2018 when he caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three scores. “Excited to see where the next part of my football journey takes me,” Gordon tweeted Tuesday.

Dolphins RB Sony Mitchell

Mitchell joined Miami in May on a one-year, $2.1 million deal after playing well for the Super Bowl-champion Rams last year. Rushed for 900-plus yards in his first two professional seasons with the New England Patriots in 2018 and 2019, along with 13 total rushing touchdowns. The Dolphins, however, will instead enter the regular season with a backfield led by Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Jaguars WR Laquan Treadwell

Treadwell, a former first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings, was released Monday after catching 33 passes for 434 yards in Jacksonville last year. The Jags were active Monday as they also traded receiver Laviska Chenault to Carolina. Treadwell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) had his best year in 2021, but he has just five career touchdowns in 70 games. Maybe another team thinks they can get more this fall.

Lions LB Jarrad Davis

A first-round pick of Detroit in 2017, Davis spent four of his five professional seasons with the Lions before being cut Monday. He started 41 games for the franchise in his first three seasons out of the University of Florida. But he’s made just nine of 23 appearances over the past two seasons — 2020 with the New York Jets and last year in Detroit, where he had a career-low 25 tackles in nine games. The Lions have several options at inside linebacker, including Alex Anzalone, Derrick Burns and rookie sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez.

Bills RB Duke Johnson

Johnson is leaving Buffalo. The Bills decided to cut Johnson after the team signed the veteran in March. Well traveled, he spent his first four years in Cleveland before making stops in Houston, Miami and Buffalo.

The 2015 third-round pick has 530 carries for 2,261 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 96 career games.

Buffalo’s top options at running back are Devin Singletary, Zach Moss and rookie James Cook.

Punters Sam Martin (Denver) and Brett Kern (Tennessee)

A pair of veteran punters hit the market Monday when the Broncos and Titans released Martin and Kern, respectively.

Martin has appeared in 139 career games over the past two seasons’ worth in Denver, but putting Carlisle Weightman over him in the regular season would save the Broncos $1.425 million on their salary cap.

Kern, meanwhile, was cut by Denver in 2009 and punted for the Titans for more than 12 seasons. He lost the camp battle to rookie Ryan Stonehouse from Colorado State.

Jets DB Javelin Guidry

A former undrafted free agent, Guidry played in all 17 games for the Jets last year, including three starts. He appeared in 28 contests over his first two seasons in the NFL. In 2020, he forced four fumbles and last year he recorded 48 total tackles.

