A lawyer who represented women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault in two dozen civil lawsuits blasted the NFL after the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended for 11 games.

Tony Buzbee took the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to task after Watson received extended discipline Thursday. Watson was also fined $5 million.

“By handling this matter the way he has, Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: his recent rhetoric has been completely forced, or his bark is worse than his bite. I believe he is nothing more than a paper tiger. The message today to all victims is clear, you “If you believe you’ve been sexually harassed by a powerful person, shut up and walk away. The NFL has certainly proven its ownership and organization don’t care,” Buzby said. An advertisement by the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

“To all survivors of sexual assault, don’t let this recent ‘punishment’ deter you. Keep speaking up and speaking out. Your voice matters. You are making a difference. We stand with you,” he added.

The suspension comes in an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association and after independent disciplinary official Sue L. Robinson previously imposed a six-game ban on Watson. The league decided to appeal and pushed for a season-long suspension.

The NFL says Watson must “undergo a professional evaluation by a behavioral specialist and follow their treatment program.”

Goodell released a statement Thursday on Watson’s suspension.

“Deshan is committed to doing the hard work himself to return to the NFL,” he said. “This settlement requires a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a substantial fine and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful for the efforts of Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey in resolving these matters, which laid the groundwork for this decision.”

Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the starting quarterback until then.

The allegations against Watson began in March 2021 when he requested a trade from the Texans. 24 women in Texas have accused him of sexual harassment. He settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him and avoided indictments by two grand juries.

A lawsuit remains. The 25th suit was later withdrawn. The Texans settled with 30 women over claims against Watson. The team was accused of “enabling” his behavior.