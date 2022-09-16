NFL releases controversial logo for Latino Heritage Month

NFL Released the special edition logo Thursday to coincide with the start of Latino Heritage Month. The logo looked like a Ñ with yellow added above the N of the NFL’s shield.

“The league is proud to celebrate Latino Heritage Month by highlighting NFL players, coaches and staff while partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement,” the NFL said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Latino creators, (artists) and writers.

“We’re here to amplify the voices of the Latino community (on) and outside of the football field.”

Logo is part of a wider campaign “For Culture” It translates to “For Culture” and features a list of Latino players, coaches and employees on the league’s website, an interview with reggaeton star J Balvin and an ad with a Mexican streetwear company. Chito Coming soon.

For its description of the logo, the league said: “This shield integrates a distinctly Latin flavor, which is fundamental to our Always On, 365 Days initiative. The electric brush stroke of ‘eñe’ is imbued with an infectious personality. The rest is organized by the look and feel.”

The shield logo has received backlash on Twitter as many have asked for it What type of flavor does the league represent? Adobo or jalapeño, perhaps?

A gif posted referring to “The Office”.” Here’s Ryan Howard writing a squiggle on the n of a lemonade bottle next to a placard that says “Mexican Lemonade.”

Author Julissa Nutzeli Arce Reya expresses her disappointment that ñ is not even the correct spelling for “National Football League” translated into Spanish.

“It’s embarrassing,” She said on Twitter. “There is no Eñe in the world national. We don’t say Eñe FL, we say NFL.”

last year, League Commemorates Latinx Heritage Month With Activations With Music Superstar Ozuna and honoring youth who are making an impact in their communities. In 2015, There are also Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations Field designs and signage include banners reading “Football Americano,” “Feel the Orgullo,” folk dancers in pregame festivities, and a giant golden football piñata.

The NFL has recently focused on initiatives to raise awareness for diversity and social justice, especially in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the need to confront racial injustice in 2020, a global reckoning.

That year, the league painted “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” in the end zones, invited players to wear helmet decals honoring victims of racial violence, and played the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before each week. 1 game.

Research shows the NFL’s Latino fan base is on the rise. In 2019, the SSRS/Looker on Trends Sports poll reported that the league had 30.2 million fans in the United States, a 5% increase from the previous year and an all-time high.

However, representation among players has decreased. Of the 1,657 players surveyed by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport in 2019, only eight identified as Hispanic or Latino, making up 0.5% of the league. Three years ago, the numbers found 18 players from 2,257, which is 0.8%.

In 2021, Tom Flores, the league’s first Latino head coach and quarterback, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He won four Super Bowls during his time as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was twice nominated and rejected by a voting committee before finally receiving the statue in Canton.

“I’m usually at a loss for words, but I’ve been in pro football for over 60 years” Flores told the Los Angeles Times To gain respect. “It’s an honor to be in that room knowing you’re going to be there forever.

Although his quiet demeanor earned him the nickname “Iceman,” Flores’ influence was bigger than words.

“I think about my influences and what I can do for the next wave, because for me, Tom Flores is about that influence,” Washington football team coach and former Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera told USA TODAY Sports. “With him, I finally have someone representing my race.