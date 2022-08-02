NFL Punishes Miami Dolphins Owner Over Tanking, Hacking, and Tom Brady Investigation

Enlarge this image toggle signature Wilfred Lee/AP

The NFL says the Miami Dolphins and team owner Steven Ross have repeatedly violated “fair play” since 2019, from repeated contacts with Tom Brady when he had a contract elsewhere to Ross’s 2019 season suggestion that the team should play games to help. his black position.

As punishment, the NFL fined Ross $1.5 million and suspended him until October 17, the day after the Dolphins play their sixth game of the upcoming season.

“During this period, he may not attend the Dolphins facility and may not represent the club at any NFL teams or events.” NFL said. The league also banned Ross from any league meetings until the following year and suspended him from all league committees indefinitely.

The Dolphins also suffered punishment by losing their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. In addition to Ross, the NFL imposed a $500,000 fine on Bruce Beal, the team’s vice chairman and limited partner, who handled some of the inappropriate reporting.

“Investigators have found fraudulent violations of unprecedented scale and severity,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said when the league announced its findings. “I don’t know of a single instance where a team has violated the ban on interference in the activities of both the head coach and the star player to the detriment of several other clubs for several years.”

The tampering allegations involved two NFL stars.

The NFL says its investigation found the Dolphins violated the league’s anti-tampering rules three times when they contacted Tom Brady twice and asked then-New Orleans coach Sean Payton’s agent to hire him without asking permission from the Saints.

Brady still had a contract with the New England Patriots and the quarterback’s future was the subject of speculation when Beal of the Dolphins first contacted him back in August 2019, the NFL said. The league also states that both Beal and Ross “had inappropriate contact with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season while he was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

The Dolphins broke the rules again in January, the NFL reported, when the team contacted Payton’s agent Don Yee before the successful coach announced his retirement.

The investigation followed Miami’s rocky split with former coach Brian Flores.

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores has previously stated that Miami management wanted to “hold out” in 2019 by losing games to secure a strong position in next year’s draft. The NFL says it has determined the team did not intentionally lose games, but also reported that Ross, the owner, has repeatedly spoken about his desire for the team to prioritize a good draft spot over wins.

Despite Ross’s comments, “The Dolphins fought hard to win every game,” the NFL said, “including at the end of the season when they beat Cincinnati and New England despite Miami’s declining position in the 2020 draft.”

However, a league investigation revealed that Ross repeatedly said a team’s position in the draft mattered more than wins and losses in comments he made to several Dolphins executives and Flores.

The NFL investigation also seems to support the claim that Ross offered to pay Flores $100,000 for every game he lost, but adds that the details of these remarks are hazy and neither Flores nor Ross nor anyone else on the team pursued this idea.

“I don’t know of any previous case where property rights were so directly involved in violations,” Goodell said.

Regarding Flores, he added, “Coach Flores deserves credit for not allowing comment on the relative importance of position in the draft to influence his drive to win throughout the season.”

Flores is currently on the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. He also leads a racial discrimination lawsuit in the NFL.

Ross responded to NFL punishment

In response to the NFL’s statement, Ross issued a brief statement saying that Flores’ allegations against him are “false, malicious and libelous.”

About the Hacking Problem, Ross declared“I strongly disagree with the conclusions and punishment. However, I will accept the result” so as not to distract the Dolphins from the start of an “exciting and winning season.”

The Dolphins begin their regular season on September 11 hosting the Patriots.