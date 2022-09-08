NFL Power Rankings: Which teams look like Super Bowl 57 contenders entering Week 1 of the 2022 season?

NFL power rankings entering the 2022 regular season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Rams (1): It’s rare for Super Bowl champs to open as underdogs at home. If QB Matthew Stafford has more bite than bark on his elbow, LA has a solid chance to become the first team to repeat since the 2004 Patriots.

2. Bills (2): A franchise that prides itself on a culture allegedly cultivated with great care somehow allowed that reputation to be tarnished by a rookie punter. TBD Many believe that a Super Bowl arc will have lasting ramifications for a team.

3. Bengals (3): The last time a team came back a year after missing the Super Bowl? New England in 2018, and the Pats won. Piece of cake, Joey B.

4. Packers (4): Per coach Matt LaFleur, RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, “1A and 1A … they can do anything.” Two big reasons why Aaron Rodgers and Co. will be fine without WR Davante Adams, along with an underrated defense. Maybe Lombardi is fine too.

5. Buccaneers (7): Former HC Bruce Arians recently told Heavy.com that this edition of Tampa Bay boasts “the most talented roster we’ve ever had.” Surely they’ll be Lombardi regardless of the iconic Tom Brady protecting a revamped interior O-line?

6. Heads (5): Lombardi has been fine even after being separated from game-breaking WR Tyreek Hill. After all, KC has already issued rookie RB Isiah Pacheco the jersey No. 10 previously worn by Hill — and his explosiveness has been the talk of training camp.

7. Ravens (6): An interesting schedule quirk is that Baltimore’s first four games all come against the AFC East. Maybe that’s why QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t want to talk about a contract after Week 1 … even though he faces the Jets and the worst defense of 2021 in the opener.

8. Chargers (8): QB Justin Herbert’s trajectory suggests he will be a top-three MVP candidate by season’s end. Bolts’ history of snakebites is a concern if he’s on injured reserve by Week 3.

9. Eagles (9): The league’s No. 1 rushing team in 2021 is without a 1,000-yard receiver. Former Titans WR AJ Brown could have the biggest impact of any player to switch teams in 2022.

10. 49ers (11): A brilliant resolution – for now – is a golden insurance policy behind Trey Lance, the league’s best QB2 in Jimmy Garoppolo’s situation… and now a more financially attractive fallback elsewhere until November’s trade deadline.

11. Colts (10): Your fantasy draft is probably over … but if rookie WR Alec Pierce slips into your league’s free-agent pool, consider filing a claim.

12. Saints (13): Speaking of scheduling quirks, it’s pretty weird these days for a team to open its campaign with back-to-back-to-back divisional matchups. But that includes a Week 2 opportunity for the Bucks to steal (again) the New Orleans Superdome and reclaim the NFC South throne sooner than later.

13. Patriots (12): After going 2-7 in his last nine games at Hard Rock Stadium, Bill Belichick decided to take his team to Miami. Five days Before the start of Sunday. A good time to invoke an old quote from Albert Einstein: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Way to change things, BB.

14. Raiders (14): Assuming none of their trio of 2019 first-rounders are re-signed after this season — DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs and S Jonathan Abrams have already had their fifth-year options declined — the club won’t have a player in former GM Mike. Mayock joined the roster in Round 1 in 2023.

15. Cowboys (15): If it looked like they caught the Bucs at the right time in Week 1 — Tampa breaking in three new starters on the O-line — welp, now it turns out Dallas has a 60% turnover due to a hamstring injury. LT Tyron Smith will be sidelined for months.

16. Dolphins (16): A team that quietly had 48 sacks last season, with Emmanuel Ogba, Jaylon Phillips, Trey Flowers and Melvin Ingram racking them up again, should be a fearsome pass rush.

17. Vikings (17): Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the Vikes led the NFC in 2021 with 51 sacks, despite current starting OLBs Daniel Hunter and Ja’Darius Smith (a Packer last year) having just six. If that duo stays healthy, watch out.

18. Broncos (18): They were hoping to become the third team in three seasons to win a Super Bowl after bringing in a star quarterback the previous offseason … but no.

19. Cardinals (22): They were hoping they would become the third team in three seasons to win the Super Bowl on their home field … but no.

20. Steelers (19): The job’s yours Mitch Trubisky … enjoy facing five playoff teams before Halloween in your bid to stop rookie Kenny Pickett.

21. Panthers (24): How quiet has the 2022 preseason been? QB Baker Mayfield’s apparent desire for revenge against Cleveland in Week 1 — “leaked” by the NFL media — qualifies as a saucy story.

22. Titans (20): The loss of OLB Harold Landry III to a season-ending knee injury is the latest sign Tennessee needs to reboot more quickly.

23. Lions (21): We’re not done with “hard knocks” yet, but still wondering … has Detroit ever hinted at having a starting quarterback?

24. Browns (25): Fixing five games into QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension isn’t enough for most people. But those contests are against Baltimore, Cincinnati, Miami, Buffalo and Tampa Bay, meaning an 0-5 penalty for Cleveland.

25. Jaguars (27): It will be fun for former Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, who Lisfranc missed his rookie year with an injury, to finally team up as pros.

26. Commanders (23): While Washington hasn’t had a ton of wins this season, the first has already seen rookie RB Brian Robinson avoid serious injury after being shot in an apparent carjacking.

27. Jets (26): It’s official, Week 1 is over for QB Zach Wilson as he continues to recover from knee surgery. (Unofficially, who wouldn’t want to see Joe Flacco get his first crack at the Ravens anyway?)

28. Seahawks (28): QB Russell Wilson will be at Lumen Field Monday night — wearing just a Denver jersey. Can’t wait to see how the highly caffeinated 12 receive Russ … and Geno Smith.

29. Giants (29): WR Kenny Golladay’s next TD for Big Blue was his first … of many problems facing this offense.

30. Bears (30): The most dramatic NFL storyline in Chicago this season may be the ongoing speculation over whether the team will end up on the roof of Soldier Field or move to the suburbs of the Windy City in the near future.

31. Falcons (32): Rookie QB Desmond Ridder’s preseason performance — and the state of this roster — suggest he could be under center by Thanksgiving.

32. Texans (31): Don’t expect much from Houston on the field, but it’s great to see them — HC Lovie Smith and LBs Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey in particular — head to Uvalde, Texas, to serve up a still-grieving community. Some extra love.

