New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Denver Broncos officially have new owners.

The National Football League approved the sale of the three-time Super Bowl champions to Walmart fortune heir Rob Walton, whose father founded the corporation in 1962.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The Broncos are a franchise we’d choose to own if we had the choice,” Walton said in a video tweeted by the team. “The Broncos have an amazing history: championships, great leadership, Super Bowl wins – we couldn’t be more excited to join such an amazing organization.

“The goal of the ownership group is to win games, of course, to win the Super Bowl, but we want this team to play its rightful role in the community as well. To make the Broncos a place fans can be proud of. It’s about being proud and the players are working here to be a part of it.”

Walton will be joined by his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Walmart’s current chairman Greg Penner.

“Our primary goal is to go out and win, but we want to make sure we do everything we can to make sure the Denver Broncos are the best team to play for, cheer for and work for,” Carrie Walton said. Penner.

Penner is expected to have a major role in day-to-day operations, potentially as the team’s CEO.

Walton has a net worth of $65 billion, which makes him one of the 20 richest people on the planet and the richest in the league.

Walton bought the team from the trust. The late Pat Bowlen bought the team in 1984 for $78 million, and his family officially put the team up for sale in February. Bowlen handed over control of the team to Joe Ellis in 2014 as he battled Alzheimer’s disease.

“As I step down as President & CEO, it has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to be a part of the Denver Broncos for 27 seasons,” Ellis said. said in a statement. “I will be forever grateful to our dedicated staff, players and coaches for making this franchise what it is today – one of the best organizations in all of sports.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Minority shareholders in the team include former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Starbucks chairwoman Melody Hobson.