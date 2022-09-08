New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tributes continue to pour in around the world following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning Queen Elizabeth II.

with The 2022 NFL season begins Thursday night According to TMZ, the league will observe a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II before the start of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff between the Bills and Rams is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

It was one of many tributes to Queen Elizabeth II from the sporting world following news of her death on Thursday.

The The DP World Tour game has stopped Thursday at the BMW PGA Championship and suspended play on Friday.

“Due to Her Majesty and the Royal Family, the remainder of play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club on Thursday has been suspended and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” DP World Tour said. Twitter.

“Furthermore, there will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.”

The English Premier League also released a statement on Thursday offering condolences to the royal family.

“The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II,” the league said. He said through Twitter . “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the Royal Family and everyone around the world who has lost Her Majesty.”

