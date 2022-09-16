NFL misfires with blatant pandering to Hispanic Heritage Month | opinion

When the highlighter drew a yellow tilde over the marketing department N on Thursday to mark the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL — sorry — ÑFL accomplished its goal.

Because the corporate performance of Heritage Months is, above all, for companies to see minorities through their predominantly white gaze, ÑFL is transparent. It told the world how it valued its Latinx fans: not as individuals, or even human beings, but instead as an economic opportunity, a faceless dollar they thought could be lazily bought.

“This shield consolidates a distinctly Latin flavor and is fundamental to our 365 days initiative” ÑFL said on Thursday in its marketing copy to hype the changed logo. “The electric brush stroke of ‘eñe’ is filled with an infectious personality that carries through the rest of the look & feel.”

On Thursday, ÑFL studied colonialism in miniature. It misappropriates the vital role of the Spanish language and instead whitewashes it with sterile corporate speak that erodes it in effect. It reduced the entire diaspora in one tweet.

It may seem trivial, just a yellow slant on one of the 26 letters we use, but its import transcends the political boundaries of the nearly 20 countries or territories that comprise Spanish-speaking Latin America.

The Spanish alphabet has 27 letters because ñ is its own element. Although it appears at first Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy In 1803, Its first uses date back more than 1,000 years, to the Middle Ages. As the Romance languages ​​began to evolve from Latin, ñ arose out of a need to represent a palatal nasal, a sound absent in Latin.

Over time, ñ came to embody the representational identity of the language.

The tilde appears in the logos of companies such as Cervantes InstituteIt promotes the study and use of Spanish and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

In 1996, Latin American and Spanish writers and intellectuals denounced the removal of the ñ from computer keyboards made with Anglophone users in mind, including Argentine poet, novelist, musician, and playwright María Elena Walsh. Wrote an article published in La Nacion newspaper “Eeney is also people.” In it, she argued that control over the letter was necessary for sovereignty.

“Belonging to us, this hood letter, so small, but let’s continue to be less sentimental than it seems” Walsh wrote. “Something important, something human, soulful and linguistic, non-disposable, personal and shared because that’s how it sings to us.”

According to the 2020 US Census, There are 62.1 million Hispanic or Latino people Living in the country, about 18.7% of the total population.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) publishes annual report cards on race and gender hiring in major sports leagues. Its 2021 report The NFL posted data for 747 employees in the league office. Only 48 of them, or 6.4%, identified as Hispanic or Latino(a).

Among the player population, those figures are even lower: Only 12 of the 1,725 ​​players (0.7%) with data identified as Hispanic or Latino.

All this comes despite a steady increase in Hispanic fandom over the past decade. According to the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll, there were an all-time high of 30.2 million Hispanic NFL fans in the US in 2019, up 5% from the previous year.

To celebrate its Latinx fans, all the NFL needs to do is engage them organically and sincerely, not just when September 15th rolls around. Highlight the stories of very few Latino players. Show them how to respect their identity. Listen to the underrepresented Latinx voices in the league office and empower them to direct the messaging and initiatives promoted during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Outsource marketing efforts to Latinx entrepreneurs. Do some research before identifying what is arguably the most important letter in our language.

And when it’s time to engage, do more than the bare minimum.

Another of the many unfortunate aspects of all of this is that instead of talking about what the NFL is actually doing to grow the game in Latin America, things like the NFL International Series of games, its International Pathway program and the flag football initiative in Mexico. , we are talking about this.

Perhaps, for some Latinx people who consider NFL fandom, The tweet said Their first interaction with the League. Perhaps, it will be so unpleasant that it will be their last. If it’s just for one person, they’re better because with an “electric brushstroke” ÑFL tells them how they see their place in the world.

However, when trying to capture the interest of fan communities that see the league without representation at every level at once, it’s nothing more than a shamefully wasted opportunity.