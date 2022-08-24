New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about being replaced — the Green Bay Packers had their last heir to the throne in Aaron Rodgers in 2005, three years before Favre took his last snap as a Packer.

So it’s not so crazy that he holds this opinion — but the Hall of Famer has strong words for the San Francisco 49ers and their decision to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and make Trey Lance their quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Favre said the Niners would be “absolutely crazy” not to move on from the veteran.

“To cut him or let him go or ask him to take a pay cut is absolutely crazy to me,” Favre said on the 33rd team.” “He’s not that handsome, not even close. He wasn’t their first round pick. And no offense to Trey Lance, but what Jimmy did was win and win, win, win. Again, not flamboyantly, so it’s not a glamorous choice, but my goodness, the guy’s had success and put them in a position to compete for a Super Bowl year in and year out and deserve the right to play.”

49ers discuss relationship with Trey Lance ‘Big Brother’ Jimmy Garoppolo, despite replacing him as starting QB

San Fran took Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up from the 12th pick to select him. That was the writing on the wall for Garoppolo, who would soon end up with the Niners, but he led them to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years, beating Rodgers at Lambeau Field in the process.

Favre understands that Lance has “tremendous upside,” but he has yet to do what Garoppolo did.

“There’s tremendous upside with Trey — no doubt about it. But Jimmy G is a proven winner. The often-overlooked times: ‘Is this guy a winner?’ And Garoppolo is definitely a winner,” Favre said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Niners gave Garoppolo the opportunity to explore possible trade destinations.