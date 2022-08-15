closer
Len Dawson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who brought the Kansas City Chiefs their first Super Bowl, was placed under hospice care by his wife.

Linda Dawson asked for thoughts and prayers for her husband in an interview with KMBC-TV on Friday. Len Dawson began his broadcasting career with the station in 1966.

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs drills with receivers in January 1970 in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl.

The 87-year-old native of Alliance, Ohio starred at Purdue from 1953 to 1956 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. 5 total selection. He played for Pittsburgh from 1957 to 1959 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. He played five seasons for the Browns.

Dawson signed with the American Football League’s Dallas Texans, later known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Strahm, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017.

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966, only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. He led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in 1969 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

He played for the Chiefs until he was 40 years old.

Quarterback Len Dawson, #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the New York Jets in an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963 to 1975.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, he has 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

