Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his first year of eligibility, but the former NFL defensive back said the honor should be more special than it is now.

Sanders, Jackson State’s current head coach, ranted about what the Hall of Fame is and who it should induct in a video posted Friday by Well of Media.

“The conversation is that the Hall of Fame is not the Hall of Fame anymore. I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys inducted are absolutely deserving, but it should be different. Color jacket. My jacket should be a different color,” Sanders said.

NFL players inducted into the Hall of Fame receive a bust and gold jacket. Sanders, who played with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins from 1985 to 2005, points to a special wing for players who go above and beyond in the game.

“This should be the starting 11, the upper room, my head doesn’t belong with some of these other heads in the Hall of Fame. Put my head where my head should be. My head shouldn’t be here. I’m sorry, I’m being honest,” Sanders added.

“I’m just saying what y’all are thinking, and a lot of y’all Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This thing is a free-for-all now. If you play well, it’s not good, it’s the people who changed the game. The Hall of Fame is a game changer. ‘I played well, I scored too few runs.’ , I gave you three or four good years’ no. No, dog.”

Sanders retired as an eight-time Pro Bowler and a six-time first-team All-Pro. He was the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-1990s Hall of Fame team as a cornerback and punt returner.