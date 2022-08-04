New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens got into a heated altercation in his neighborhood Wednesday night, with police on the scene.

Owens, who played 15 years in the NFL, began filming an altercation with a woman after police officers arrived.

In a video recorded by Owens, a woman can be heard telling police officers that Owens “rolled down his window and started harassing me.”

“I was driving to my mailbox and she was telling me I was speeding,” Owens told police officers. “I’m telling you to slow down.”

The woman accused Owens of running a stop sign and getting out of his car after telling him to slow down.

“I asked him to slow down and he got out of his car and started harassing me,” the woman in the video told police officers.

“You don’t have to get out of your car,” the woman yelled at Owens. “You’re a black man approaching a white woman.”

While recording the video, Owens repeatedly refers to the woman as “Karen” as the woman breaks down in tears in front of police officers.

“Karen is right!!!!” Owens said a video caption on Instagram. “Wow!! A typical night to be a black man in America. I can’t believe it but you all know what it is.”

The video lasts about eleven minutes and it is unclear if any citations were issued.

It is not clear where the incident took place. Owens has a listed address in South Florida.

Owens has been out of the NFL since 2010, when he appeared in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. Owens finished his career with 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns and is widely considered one of the top wide receivers of all time.

His 15,934 receiving yards are third most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald. Owens is eighth in career receptions with 1,078 career catches.