Terrell Owens made headlines earlier this week when he posted a video of an argument he had with a woman who claimed he was harassing her.

The woman alleged that the former 49er, Eagle and Cowboy ran a stop sign and nearly hit her with his car.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “You don’t have to get out of your car. You’re a black man approaching a white woman.”

Owens called the lady “Karen” in the Instagram caption, and the former receiver turned on TMZ Sports To discuss the conflict.

All this could have been much worse, he said.

“I might die,” he said. “Honestly, I could have died and the storyline would have been completely different.”

“If the wrong kind of cops come out, if they get the wrong kind of information,” the Hall of Famer added. “She, you saw the video, she started crying, you never know how that situation will turn out.”

Although no citations have been issued, Owens, 48, still expects the woman in the video to face consequences, and he wants Florida State Attorney General Ashley Moody to look into the situation.

“I hope the people in Florida are here, they’re monitoring what happened,” Owens said. “I’m hoping that maybe she can get through this and see what can be done because like I said it could be really bad and like I said, it could be a situation where you’re not here talking to me today, but talking about me in a different way.”

Owens’ 15,934 receiving yards are the third most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald.