FBI questions NFL Hall of Famer Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre Favre was paid $1.1 million for motivational speeches he never gave, according to a report, because of his alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud case.

The money reportedly paid to Favre in 2017 and 2018 came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare fund and was a portion $70 Million Big Scam It paid for Favre, a professional wrestler, horse farm and volleyball complex.

According to the defendant in the case, the money paid to Favre reportedly came at the behest of former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. Bryant denied the money came from welfare money.

According to NBC News, Favre has repaid the money but not the $228,000 in interest demanded by the Mississippi state auditor, and he has not been charged or charged with a crime.

Bud Holmes, Favre’s attorney, said the FBI had spoken to Favre regarding the case, a fact previously unknown.

In October 2021, Favre defended himself in a series of tweets, saying he did not know the money he took was from TANF and was under the impression he had been paid to participate in three years of commercials.

“I’m doing everything I can to support this research to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I’ve shared everything I know, which means I’ve been paid for three years of commercials that I’ve done and I’ve paid taxes. Money, I must,” Favre said. Posted on Twitter .

“Of course the money was returned, because I would never knowingly take funds to help our neighbors in need, but I can’t stay silent for no-show events to pay for Shad White to continue pushing this lie.”

White was the state auditor who first discovered the misspending and fraud, according to NBC News.

In July, the state welfare agency fired the state attorney in charge of recovering the money, shortly after issuing a subpoena seeking more information about Bryant and Favre’s involvement. Mississippi’s current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, acknowledged playing a role in the decision to fire attorney Brad Pigott. Reeves accused Pigot of having a political agenda.

“The idea of ​​tens of millions of dollars that the country intended to go toward eradicating poverty — and seeing it go toward so many different purposes — is horrifying to most of us,” Pigot said, according to NBC News. “Mr. Favre is a great quarterback, but being a great NFL quarterback, he doesn’t know much about poverty.”

Favre reportedly sought a $5 million award for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi and a $3.2 million grant to a pharmaceutical company in which Favre is a shareholder.

“All this remains a great mystery,” Pigot told NBC News“Why does Mr. Favre take advantage of millions of dollars in TANF welfare money, speaking fees he didn’t give, $2 million—plus an investor to play volleyball in a volleyball building to go to a company where he’s the biggest guy out there—and $5 million for his alma mater.

Holmes maintained that Favre had done nothing wrong and had no idea the money came from the welfare fund.