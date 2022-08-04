New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The six-month wait for NFL football ends tonight with the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8pm ET.

While televised football is a sight for the eyes, Thursday night’s game certainly isn’t Chiefs vs. Bills in the AFC Championship.

If stars play limited snaps, you’ll see many lesser-known players trying to make the roster.

But there’s still intrigue as the NFL preseason gets underway.

Three USFL players are among the contenders to suit up for the Jaguars on Thursday night as quarterback Kyle Slaughter and cornerback Ike Brown and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber get their shot against the Raiders.

Sloter, who spent time with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Raiders, threw for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns in his one season with the New Orleans Breakers.

“There’s a lot of history in this game,” Slaughter said. According to Fox Sports. “Do you feel honored to act in this?

“It’s definitely good to be back,” he said, referring to Tom Benson Stadium. “It’s always nice to be in familiar territory. Mentally, I could imagine myself in some of the positions I’d be in, just in my surroundings and how it felt to walk on that turf and in. That stadium.”

Through 2021, the NFL’s no. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence did not play Thursday night so Sloter should get ample opportunity to showcase his skills. Sloter thinks his recent playing time will be beneficial as he tries to build the Jaguars’ roster.

“I was one of the few people who saw game action as recently as a month and a half ago,” Slaughter said. “A lot of guys at this point are playing their first game a year ago, where they’re just preseason [play]. Or rookies who haven’t played at this level before.

“So I’m sure, for a lot of guys, the lights are a little too bright and mistakes happen. For others, some people get to that point.”

Zuber leads the USFL in receiving touchdowns with five and Brown has 16 tackles and two interceptions during the USFL season.

Both Jacksonville and Las Vegas are entering the season with a new head coach.