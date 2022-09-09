New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Torey Holt is a St. Louis Rams legend, literally and figuratively — he represents the Los Angeles Rams organization in the NFL Legends community.

When the Rams went west, he admitted in an interview Thursday with Fox News Digital, he was initially “p—-d off.” But his legacy was cemented and he wanted to be a Rams lifer.

The idea is good.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in February for the first time since Holt won with St. Louis 23 years earlier.

Halt was in the building when the Rams knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Feb. 13, and he says that night is where he ranks some of his biggest accomplishments in life, including the times he became a father. Husband, and Super Bowl Champion himself.

Now, he’s trying to “bridge that gap” between St. Louis and LA

“I had the opportunity to connect with current and former players and celebrate everyone together, educate each other about the league and reunite with our former teams,” Holt told Fox News Digital. “So, it’s been great. I think it’s really helped to get really excited about our Legends community, the brotherhood, of trying to work with all of our former players, whether you’re in St. Louis. Whether you’re in LA, whether you’re in Cleveland, if you’re a Ram, we’re here. Celebrating the team united in LA, celebrating our brothers.”

Holt returns to LA for the NFL season opener, where his Rams will face current favorites to win Super Bowl LVII: The Buffalo Bills. He partnered with Budweiser to release kickoff beers with all 32 NFL logos. Limited-edition boxesThere’s nothing better than breaking the cold and listening to the opening theme songs.

“I’m a St. Louis guy, so I’ve been around Budweiser for years. Having played 11 seasons in the NFL and now being a fan, I know football starts with Bud Light,” Holt said. “Nothing captures the excitement of the start of the NFL season with 21-plus fans better than the crack of the first beer…

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with Bud Light to get fans hyped with kickoff beers. Not only does Bud Light beer bring out the melodic sound of a cracked beer, but it also allows for a remix of the iconic NFL theme. ‘Fans are also making sure they have Bud Light ready before kickoff on Sunday this season. … It’s really going down. “

Add beer to a battle with two of the best teams in football, and you get some wild, yet very reasonable, predictions from the Hall of Famer.

“I’m excited man. … The buzz is happening,” Holt said. “I think the city is excited, both teams are excited, both teams [got] Championship aspirations, man. So, it’s very exciting.

“I expect fireworks — I expect fireworks tonight. You start the season with two powerful, dominant teams in the league, I definitely expect fireworks tonight.”

The defending Super Bowl Champion Rams are up against the Bills

Cooper Kupp returned after receiving the Triple Crown and won the Most Valuable Player award in the Super Bowl victory.

Holt knows a good receiver when he sees one, and he considers himself elite. He’s also teammates with Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce — the two combined for 28,590 receiving yards in their illustrious careers. But even Holt can’t help but be impressed by what the newest Rams superstar has done.

“He’s awesome, man. I don’t know if he’ll duplicate last year’s numbers, but I think he’ll duplicate last year’s production. That’s the key. I admire his tenacity … his intent, his work ethic, his attention to detail, his ability to win. Ability, getting open and defense not only helping him but his other teammates and understanding what his totality is doing to get off offense.

“This guy is a tremendous athlete. I think the production … will still be there. Maybe not last year’s numbers, but the production will definitely be there, intact.”

The Rams have a very crowded receiver room, but they clearly want Odell Beckham Jr. back — and Holt is all for it.

In eight regular-season games with LA, Beckham caught 27 balls — five of them touchdowns — for 305 yards, and then he really picked it up in the playoffs.

In his first three playoff games, he had 19 receptions for 236 yards (113 of them in the NFC Championship) and two touchdowns.

He also caught the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI but tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. It’s the same ACL he tore in the 2020 season, but Holt said the Rams should bring him back “once Odell is healthy and ready to go.”

“I think L.A. is home for Odell … I think he blends in really well,” he said. “These guys, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, have open arms for a lot of big stars, a lot of alpha males who have been able to come out here and win because of leaders like Aaron Donald and Kupp. So, if he wants to continue to build his legacy in terms of winning, he’s got the rest of the I think LA is the best place for him to perform at that level.”

No one has repeated since the New England Patriots did it 20 years ago. However, the former Ram feels that this year’s squad can be easily achieved if it stays healthy.

“If they stay healthy, they can compete with anybody in the National Football League,” Holt said. “They’ve shown it inside the division and outside the division.

“But health is going to be key because you need everybody, you need the whole 21 — you need them every week. That’s what got the Rams to win the championship last year. Because when Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey and those guys needed their best, they showed up. . Not only do they make big money — we often talk about guys and girls making big money — but do they show up? Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. These guys make big money and they showed up last year. And I think they’ll show up again. Stay healthy throughout the year.”