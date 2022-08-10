New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

NFL great Frank Gore was charged with simple assault in connection with a domestic violence incident in New Jersey last month.

Atlantic City police said in a news release Tuesday that Gore was arrested July 31 at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.

“On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 a.m., patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute,” police said.

“Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida speaking with hotel security. The victim did not show signs of injury and no complaints were filed at the time. However, subsequent investigation led to Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault in connection with a domestic violence incident.”

Gore, 39, is expected to appear in court in mid-October, TMZ Sports reported, citing court records.

Gore is considered the greatest sprinter of all time. He played 16 years in the NFL, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers, but he also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

He rushed for 1,000 or more yards nine times. He last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Jets. He officially retired in June.

Gore finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards (third all-time) and 81 rushing touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to the All-2010 team.

He recently won a boxing match in May.