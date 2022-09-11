New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NFL fans at MetLife Stadium sang the national anthem Sunday as the United States remembered those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

NYPD officer Brianna Fernandez led the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in East Rutherford, New Jersey — just 13 miles west of Ground Zero. As Fernandez started the song, the rest of the fans took it up.

Fernandez’s late father, Luis, was a 23-year veteran of the NYPD and assisted in rescue and recovery efforts.

The broadcast showed New York Jets coach Robert Saleh getting a little emotional as the anthem played over the loudspeakers. On September 11, 2001, Saleh’s older brother David narrowly escaped the South Tower when hijackers crashed two planes into the World Trade Center.

“No doubt. It’s amplified because of 9/11 in this city,” Saleh said earlier this week. “Not so much for me, but for the people in it. Obviously, I know it’s been documented about my brother, but I’ve heard stories this week about cars being at (Meadowlands) because nobody’s there. They can be picked up. And then the Long Island train stations and this The tragedies that led.”

Saleh was 22 and working in Detroit’s financial district when the terrorist attack took place. He and his family waited agonizingly until David called to make sure they knew he was safe.

“I think it’s very personal for a lot of people, and I think there’s a passion across the country, not just in New York,” Saleh added. “But here it’s a little bit more important and (Sunday) means a lot more than a football game to a lot of people in the stands, you know.

“That’s why I think Sunday will be so cool.”

New York is set to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Jets aren’t the only way to mark and remember a tragic day. NFL teams also paid tribute on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.