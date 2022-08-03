type here...
NFL appeals six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

By printveela editor

The NFL has notified the NFL Players Association that 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions are appealing the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL submitted the filing Wednesday afternoon, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will decide who will hear the appeal. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league’s decision to USA TODAY Sports in a statement.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, Goodell has the authority to preside over the appeal, or he can appoint a designee to do so. The NFL has until 9 a.m. ET Thursday to make a decision on whether to appeal.

The league’s personal conduct policy stipulates that appeals be heard expeditiously and that “any decision by the Commissioner or his designee, rescinding, reducing, modifying or increasing discipline previously issued, shall be final and binding on all parties . . .”

On Monday, retired Judge Sue L. Robinson said in her briefing that she concluded that Watson “engaged in sexual harassment (as defined by the NFL) against the four therapists identified in the report.”

During disciplinary hearings at an undisclosed location in late June, the NFL, Watson and the NFL Players Association made their case to Robinson, who now serves as the NFL’s disciplinary official. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Robinson reviewed the results of an investigation conducted by the NFL over the past year and heard arguments from both sides before making her decision on Watson’s punishment.

The NFL’s argument for an indefinite suspension is designed to allow flexibility if additional cases emerge.

In her conclusion, Robinson explained her decision not to impose a heavy suspension by saying the club was “attempting to impose a more dramatic change in its culture without the benefit of fair notice” to the players. Watson’s case was unprecedented because of the number of accused. Two Texas grand juries also decided not to indict him.

An appeal focuses on the established facts of the case and does not permit the admission of additional evidence or testimony.

After the appeal is heard, Goodell or his designee will determine the new discipline Watson will face. Article 46 of the CBA stipulates, “The Commissioner or his designee shall issue a written decision establishing full, final and complete resolution of the dispute and which shall be binding on the player(s), club(s) and the parties. Agreement.”

The NFLPA will now have two days to respond to the league’s appeal filing.

Contributor: Mike Jones

