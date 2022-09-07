NFL 2022 season predictions from USA TODAY Sports: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

The 2022 NFL season is almost ready to kickoff. But before the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills duke it out Thursday night, let’s take a moment to gauge the temperature of the USA Today Sports panel of experts covering the league.

And guess what? Not all of them think the Bills will win Super Bowl 57! (All four of us should note that Buffalo is playing for the Lombardi Trophy with two predictions of the franchise’s first championship since its days in the American Football League six decades ago. Bills QB Josh Allen also received four votes to win his first MVP award.)

But seriously, it’s not about Buffalo. Our league-wide team and individual predictions for the upcoming campaign:

