type here...
Sports NFL 2022 season predictions from USA TODAY Sports: Super...
Sports

NFL 2022 season predictions from USA TODAY Sports: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


The 2022 NFL season is almost ready to kickoff. But before the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills duke it out Thursday night, let’s take a moment to gauge the temperature of the USA Today Sports panel of experts covering the league.

And guess what? Not all of them think the Bills will win Super Bowl 57! (All four of us should note that Buffalo is playing for the Lombardi Trophy with two predictions of the franchise’s first championship since its days in the American Football League six decades ago. Bills QB Josh Allen also received four votes to win his first MVP award.)

But seriously, it’s not about Buffalo. Our league-wide team and individual predictions for the upcoming campaign:

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

Previous articleLatina Republicans running in Texas border districts blast Democrats’ treatment of Hispanic voters
Next articleEd Aaron Tuchel’s trials and turbulence force Boely to act

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Canada Mass Knives: Myles Sanderson remains elusive as Saskatchewan search enters day four

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 7 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Fans spied a personalized Rummycube labeled ‘The Pals’ as they married Rich Paul.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Tigers Cody Clemens signs the ball to Shohei Ohtani after hitting the Angels star

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Back to school: 5 tips for homeschooling kids as more parents leave classrooms behind

closer Video Homeschooling is growing in popularity across the country Former teachers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News