Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained on “Hannity” why he believes Pennsylvania voters will not elect Senate candidate John Fetterman in the November midterm elections.

Newt Gingrich: Fetterman is not only the staunchest Democratic candidate for Senate in the entire country, but let’s be clear. Fetterman’s policies on crime continued to free violent criminals in places like Philadelphia, including Huge explosion In murder and robbery and rape. In my opinion, Fetterman is going to do much worse than the average Democrat because he is clearly pro-criminal.

John Fetterman returns to the Senate campaign after a health scare, entering the final month of competition against Mehmet Oz

In the western part of the state, which is the fourth-largest energy producer in the United States, Fetterman’s policies against natural gas would eliminate about 600,000 jobs. I think Mehmet Oz’s work is quite straightforward. Make it clear to the people of Pennsylvania how radical Fetterman is, how much it will hurt their economy, and how clearly Mehmet Oz Will work in every county in the state to create jobs, build public safety and provide a better future for people.

I was born in Harrisburg. I have relatives all over Pennsylvania. I think I have a good sense of the state. I ultimately don’t believe this Fetterman Will win because I think he’s not just a radical; He is the destroyer of the state of Pennsylvania. If Fetterman wins, we will be a very poor state. If Fetterman wins, we’ll be in an even more dangerous position with criminals at large. And I don’t think Pennsylvanians will vote for that kind of policy.

